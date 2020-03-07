Having just wrapped up the committee deadline for Senate bills on Feb. 27, we’re now quickly approaching the March 12 deadline for bills introduced in this chamber to be voted on by the full Senate. This past week alone, we debated and voted on some 175 pieces of legislation. It made for some very intense, but productive days and there are more ahead in the coming week.
This week, I’d like to talk about some of the more interesting bills that were approved in the Senate in recent days.
We approved Senate Bill 1290 to strengthen laws dealing with violence against workers in hospitals and other health care facilities. Nearly 75 percent of all workplace assaults occur in health care settings, with one in four nurses reporting they’d experienced some kind of workplace violence. This measure seeks to better document these assaults through annual reports to the State Health Department, ensures all health care workers are included in the law, raises public awareness and strengthens penalties for those who assault health care workers.
We also approved legislation this past week tackling the issue of contraband cellphones in prisons. These cellphones pose a serious risk to inmates, corrections officers and the public. Cellphones can be used to threaten and harass victims, commit crimes through connections outside the prison and even coordinate attacks inside prisons. Senate Bill 1164 will require an annual report on contraband cellphones so that the state can better determine the extent of the problem.
It’s been more than two decades since there has been a comprehensive and uniform review of the Central Purchasing Act, which sets limits on agency spending. SB 1422 will update agency spending limits to reflect the increased prices of goods and services and address additional modernizations. This bill also brings more flexibility to day-to-day operations while ensuring accountability and transparency.
We also passed a series of bills to assist our veterans and active duty military and their families. Senate Bill 1320 waves residency requirements for students whose parents or legal guardians are being transferred to the state while on military active duty. Senate Bill 1325 allows children of active military personnel being transferred to Oklahoma to enroll in statewide virtual charter schools. Both of these bills will better support active military with children.
Senate Bill 1440 authorizes the Oklahoma Tax Commission to disclose information to the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs related to those who qualify for the sales tax exemption provided to 100 percent service-disabled veterans. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are only 16,000 100 percent disabled veterans in Oklahoma, but the Tax Commission shows there are 32,000 military tax-exempt certificates. This kind of fraud is an insult to our disabled veterans, and deprives our communities, schools and our state of much-needed sales tax revenue.
Another measure would change how sales taxes on cars are calculated. Currently, if you buy a $20,000 vehicle, you pay 1.25 percent in sales tax on that price, even if you traded in a car to bring the final purchase price down. If Senate Bill 1619 becomes law, if you were given $5,000 on your trade-in, then you’d only be taxed on your purchase price of $15,000.
Each of these measures now moves over to the House of Representatives where they’ll be assigned to committees for further consideration.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.