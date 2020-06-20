This past week, the Research Institute for Economic Development released its report analyzing bills from the session promoting economic development and business within our state and grading legislators based on their support for these measures. Once again, I am very honored to have received their top score of 100 percent on these issues.
Among these bills was a measure to increase access to rural broadband throughout Oklahoma. Unfortunately, when it comes to internet connectivity, our state is ranked 47th in the nation. Without access to broadband, rural Oklahoma is at a real disadvantage. The need to improve internet access was certainly highlighted this spring when businesses, schools, universities and even local and state government have moved much of what they do to online as we worked to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing. It’s also important to note that many companies looking to expand operations list connectivity as a top concern.
The RIED report also highlighted bills giving limited liability protections to businesses and volunteers who were doing their part to manufacture things like personal protective equipment, including masks and shields, as well as products like hand sanitizers to help during the pandemic as well as those businesses offering services while following federal or state regulations during the pandemic.
I believe these bills and others featured by this organization are all extremely important to our efforts to promote economic development and job creation in our state, and I am proud to have championed these bills in the Senate.
I also want to highlight another important bill we passed this session as it will take effect beginning July 1. After waiting 12 years for a cost-of-living adjustment, thousands of retired Oklahoma educators, law enforcement officers, social workers and others who dedicated their lives to public service will receive much-needed COLAs. Those who have been retired five years or more will receive 4%, while those who’ve been retired at least two years but under five will receive 2%.
I want to remind everyone that the 2020 U.S. Census is still underway. As of June 17, the national average response rate was 61.5%, and in Oklahoma it was 55.9%. Payne county had a response rate of 56.5%. In Stillwater, it was 56.1% and Cushing had a response rate of 51.8%.
Please remember that billions of dollars in federal funding for schools, health and mental health programs, nutrition, transportation and much more is distributed based on population. If you don’t respond, we miss out on critical funding that ultimately impacts every single person in our state. You can respond by mail, over the phone by calling 1-844-330-2020, or online at 2020census.gov.
Finally, please remember that Oklahoma has a primary election coming up on June 30th. Voting is a right we should never take for granted, and it is a civic responsibility. I urge you to take full advantage of that right and let your voice be heard by casting your ballot.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
