We just completed the final week for Senate committees to vote on bills that were introduced in this chamber. On Wednesday, we had close to 70 bills on the agenda in the Senate Appropriations Committee alone.
Among the measures approved were Senate Bill 1780 and Senate Bill 1879, which would modernize Oklahoma’s civil service system. This system hasn’t been significantly updated in 37 years, and most of the policies are outdated and ineffective because human resource practices have changed so much. The reforms we approved will eliminate outdated red tape and make management easier within state agencies while also preserving due process, accountability and transparency.
Another bill we approved would increase transparency in how federal grants are obtained by state agencies. Agencies can receive one-time or short-term federal grants and receive a state match. But when the federal grant money is gone, it can cause budget problems, and sometimes the grants can be outside of the scope of an agency’s core mission. Senate Bill 1840 would provide transparency by requiring agencies, boards and commissions to obtain written approval from the appropriate governor’s cabinet secretary when applying for a grant over the amount of $50,000.
In addition to finishing up committee work this week, the full Senate also passed legislation and welcomed special guests to the chamber.
On Wednesday, we welcomed representatives from Central Tech, celebrating 50 years of training in high-demand occupations. Central Tech serves about 25 communities and 18 high schools, preparing secondary and post-secondary students for the workforce, armed with industry-recognized credentials. Many students in District 21 are served by Central Tech, and I congratulate them on 50 years of excellence in technology education.
On Thursday, we passed Senate Resolution 13, marking the 100th Anniversary of Oklahoma’s passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. I think it’s interesting to point out that the state of Oklahoma had actually approved women’s suffrage two years earlier, making us the 21st state to do so. But there were still many other states that did not allow women to vote. In order to enact the 19th Amendment, 36 states needed to approve it. On Feb. 28, 1920, we became the 33rd state to ratify women’s suffrage, and by August of that year, it became the law of the land.
It’s interesting to point out that the resolution was jointly presented by Senate Majority Leader Kim David from Porter and Minority Leader Kay Floyd from Oklahoma City – this is the first time since statehood women have held those posts.
With the committee deadline behind us, the Senate’s attention now turns to floor work. Well over 400 bills were approved in our various committees. The deadline for the full Senate to consider those bills is March 12, so it will be a very busy two weeks. I’ll keep you updated.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
