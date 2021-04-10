This is an exciting time at OSU. The nationwide search for someone to follow President Burns Hargis upon his retirement has been thorough and painstaking, and many excellent candidates were considered.
I was very pleased with the selection of OSU Center for Health Sciences President Dr. Kayse Shrum to become the 19th president of our university, and the very first woman to hold that position.
As I wrote to congratulate Dr. Shrum on her selection, I said her years of dedicated services as the President of the Center for Health Sciences had been instrumental in greatly advancing the school. I told her we all were expecting great things from her administration. I know her exceptional leadership will continue to enrich the lives of many and make an immense difference in our state, and I wish President Shrum the very best in what will doubtless be a challenging and deeply rewarding endeavor.
Oklahoma received good news this week from State Treasurer Randy McDaniel. In a report issued last Tuesday, it was announced that for only the second time in the past year, gross receipts to the Treasury in March were higher than the same month last year, largely fueled by rising oil and gas revenue.
Collections from all sources in March totaled $1.1 billion, up by $35.1 million, or 3.2 percent, from March of 2020. The report noted that the last time monthly receipts exceeded prior year collections was in July, but that boost was due to a three-month delay in income tax filings.
Gross production taxes on oil and gas jumped to more than $90 million for the month, up by more than 15 percent from a year ago – the first positive month for gross production in a year and a half, and gross production receipts are expected to keep rising, at least for the next few months. Folks, this is really positive news for Oklahoma.
This past Thursday was the deadline for Senate committees to vote on bills that were introduced in the House and approved in their chamber. More than 400 bills were sent to us, and of those, more than 300 were approved by our committees. For the next two weeks, our focus will shift to debating and voting on those measures by the April 22 deadline.
After that, you’ll see attention really shift to our work on the budget – it’s work that actually began shortly after the session ended last year and has continued throughout the 2021 session, but in the final weeks, the framework and actual bills related to the budget will start moving through committee and to the floor of each chamber.
We’ll also be completing work on legislation redrawing legislative district boundaries. As I previously mentioned, because we do not yet have the final U.S. Census population counts, we will use the estimates provided by the Census Bureau – we’ll be able to adjust those numbers as necessary in the fall in special session after we’ve received the final counts, and we’ll complete work on the congressional district boundaries at that time as well.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
