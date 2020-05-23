While the constitution mandates that the Legislature must conclude its business for the regular session by 5 p.m. on the last Friday in May, the COVID-19 pandemic forced us to condense the work of the session and prioritize the bills that absolutely needed to be heard this session, and wait to deal with others in the 2021 session. We met one last day on May 22, but it was anticipated we’d not act on any further legislation after that date.
In the previous week, we upheld the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, which was a balanced budget that prioritized education and other core services. Beyond addressing that issue, one of my highest priorities this session, and for the last couple of years, has been to get a cost-of-living increase for our state retirees. These include educators, firefighters, police and other law enforcement, and many other dedicated public servants who spent their lives working on behalf of fellow Oklahomans as caseworkers, in health care, transportation and more.
It’s been 12 years since these men and women have had any kind of increase, but during that time, the cost of medical care, prescription drugs, food, housing and utilities all have continued to increase. This past week, the governor joined us in supporting our legislation creating a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for state retirees.
The COLA will take effect this coming July 1. Those who’ve been retired for more than five years will receive an increase of 4%. For those who’ve been retired for two to five years, their COLA will be 2%. Those who’ve been retired less than two years are not eligible for a COLA.
As I said, the 2020 legislative session was different from any other I’ve ever participated in because of the impact of the pandemic, just as it has impacted the lives of Oklahomans in every city and town in our state. I want to thank everyone who has done their part to help limit spread through social distancing and by following other CDC guidelines as well as state and local rules during this unprecedented health emergency. I am hopeful that as new packages of federal assistance are considered moving forward, that there will be more direct help for our municipalities and counties.
Lastly, I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all our high school students throughout the district and students at Oklahoma State University who earned their diplomas this spring. We’ve all seen how the pandemic has meant celebrating these milestones in very different ways than we typically do, but that doesn’t diminish the importance of these achievements. I applaud their hard work and wish all our graduates the very best as they begin the next chapter of their lives.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.