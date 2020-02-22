In December, the State Board of Equalization made its initial certification of how much revenue would be available for the Legislature to appropriate in the fiscal year 2021 budget, which begins on July 1 of this year. We’d already been looking at the revenue figures ourselves in the Senate and had heard economic reports discussing the impact of lower than projected oil and gas prices and how those had slowed our economy.
At that point, the board certified we’d basically have a flat budget to work with for FY ’21.
However, this past week, the board met to review the data and it revised its certification based on the latest revenue numbers. Again, due mainly to continued lower than expected oil and gas prices, the revenue picture has changed – just as I had predicted and cautioned folks to expect. According to the numbers certified this week, Oklahoma will have $85.5 million less to appropriate compared to last year.
Even in years with increased revenue, there are almost always more requests for resources than revenue. Just as in those years, it means we’ll work diligently to prioritize our available resources to ensure funding for our core government services, including education, public safety, transportation and healthcare. Despite the additional challenge of a decrease in revenue, I can assure you when the session concludes in May, we will write and pass a balanced budget that will fund those services.
We’ve also worked hard in recent years to reform the budgeting process and help our state be better prepared to deal with far greater economic downturns such as those we may face in the future. Right now, our Rainy Day Fund has a balance of about $806 million, and thanks to a $200 million deposit we made last year in the state’s Revenue Stabilization Fund, together we have emergency savings of over $1 billion. The Revenue Stabilization Fund was created four years ago specifically to help us better handle the volatility of oil and gas revenues and corporate income taxes.
And on Wednesday of this past week, the Senate Rules Committee approved legislation that would allow Oklahomans to vote on whether to increase the state’s Rainy Day Fund cap, enabling even more state dollars to go into that emergency fund in years of significant budget growth. That measure will next be voted on by the full Senate.
No economic growth cycle continues indefinitely, and neither do economic slowdowns. That’s why it is so important to take a fiscally conservative approach to the budget each year, during periods of growth and in periods of decline, and to continue to seek innovations, reforms and other efficiencies to help us be even better stewards of our state’s resources.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.