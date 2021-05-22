While the main budget bill typically is not voted on until close to the end of the legislative session, I can assure you the work on that budget begins almost as soon as the previous session ends.
As an appropriations subcommittee chair, I’ve had a seat at the table throughout this process, and I know the painstaking work that goes into producing a balanced budget that prioritizes core services and moves our state forward.
The Fiscal Year 2022 budget approved by the Senate this past week takes a fiscally conservative approach, prioritizing core services, setting aside emergency savings, reducing tax burdens on Oklahoma families and businesses, and promotes economic development throughout our state.
This $8.8 billion budget increases common education funding to a record high of nearly $3.2 billion. During my first term in office, boosting education funding and teacher pay was a top priority, and I am deeply gratified that we are continuing to build on those investments. These additional dollars will trigger class size reductions in kindergarten and first grade and provide additional resources for the classroom.
We also boosted higher education funding by 5.74% over last year’s appropriation. I’m especially pleased that an additional $3 million will be allocated to OSU’s College of Veterinary Medicine for accreditation needs.
There are important components that will directly benefit rural Oklahoma within the budget, including an added investment of $15.5 million for REAP, the Rural Economic Action Plan, which provides resources for critical infrastructure needs in communities throughout Oklahoma, including right here in Payne County.
The budget also will help expand broadband in underserved and unserved areas through Oklahoma with a $42 million tax rebate for providers. The pandemic really highlighted how important it is to have access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet service as business, government and education moved more of their functions online.
Even though Oklahoma is fully open, that trend will only continue to grow. This is one of several measures moving through the Legislature this year to help us address this need.
We’ve also increased funding for transportation infrastructure and restored funding to various state pension funds used last year to mitigate the impact of cuts made because of the pandemic.
The FY ’22 budget also provides tax relief for families and individuals by reducing the top personal income tax rate from 5% to 4.75% and reduces the corporate income tax rate from 6% to 4%.
We’ve funded a new Highway Patrol academy to boost our state’s public safety efforts and the budget also includes resources to fund super-centers to help us address Oklahoma’s REAL ID backlog.
This budget restores resources in every core area of government and will replenish more than $800 million in savings that were reduced last year to avoid deep cuts in critical services, helping us prepare for any future economic downturns or emergencies. Especially when you recall that this time last year we were facing a $1.3 billion shortfall due to the pandemic and low oil and gas prices, the FY ’22 budget truly is a remarkable accomplishment, and I believe it will benefit our state for years to come.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.