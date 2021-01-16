We’re now quickly approaching the start of the 2021 Legislative session, which officially begins Feb. 1. On that day, we’ll assemble in a joint session of the Senate and House to receive Gov. Kevin Stitt’s second State of the State address. He’ll also release his executive budget that day.
Both chambers met earlier this month for an organizational day, as mandated by our constitution in January’s following an election cycle. Each chamber formally elects their top leadership and adopts the rules under which members will operate for the next two years.
Another focus for members in these last days leading up to session is finalizing their bills and getting them filed by the Jan. 21 deadline.
As of Friday morning, 413 Senate bills had been filed along with three Senate joint resolutions, and 10 Senate joint resolutions. Those numbers will increase significantly in the days leading up to the filing deadline.
Appropriations subcommittees have also been holding hearings with state agencies, giving their directors an opportunity to present information about how they’ve used their current appropriation and to discuss the budget request they’ve made for the upcoming fiscal year.
I am chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Select Agencies, which oversees 61 state agencies, boards and commissions. These are entities that do not receive state appropriations but are funded through fees and through the services they provide. As public entities, the Legislature still has oversight of these agencies. I’ve already begun gathering information from the various entities under our subcommittee ahead of the legislative session.
The Senate and House have also continued to hold town hall meetings throughout the state to help explain the redistricting process, take questions from the public and even receive input. To view a complete list of the remaining town hall meetings, as well as subcommittee budget hearings, go to our official website at www.oksenate.gov and then go to the “Committee” tab. Oklahomans can also submit redistricting comments via email to the Senate at redistricting@oksenate.gov. The town hall can also be viewed via livestream on the Senate’s website.
The state is receiving additional COVID-19 vaccines each week. If you would like to receive the shot, please register at www.vaccinate.ok.gov. You should receive an email letting you know that you’ve successfully registered and if you are in a group currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Once you’ve gotten the notification that you are eligible, you’ll need to keep checking the website link in the email for available vaccination appointments. Those without internet access can get help signing up by calling 211.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
Every 10 years, the Oklahoma Legislature is constitutionally required to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries using the latest U.S. Census data. For more information about the Oklahoma Senate’s redistricting process, visit www.oksenate.gov, or submit your redistricting questions at redistricting@oksenate.gov.
