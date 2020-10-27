There is a quote attributed to Thomas Jefferson, author of the Declaration of Independence and our third president, which says, “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.” It’s a simple but profound statement. This is your opportunity to have a say in your government, and it’s a right that far too many Americans take for granted.
2020 is an unusual election year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Oklahomans have opted to vote by absentee ballot. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m., today, Oct. 27. Those absentee ballots must be received by your county election board by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, if delivered by mail, or if hand-delivered, they must be received by the county election board by the end of regular business hours the day before election day, which is Nov. 2.
Absentee voting in Oklahoma is a safe, secure process, but for those who didn’t request an absentee ballot in time or prefer to vote in person, there are still safe options. Oklahoma election officials have worked with health professionals to develop protocols for social distancing and disinfection at in-person voting sites, aimed at protecting both poll workers and voters.
Here in Payne County, you can take advantage of early voting at the Stillwater Community Center at 315 W.8th Ave. You can vote from 8 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30, or on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Of course, you can also vote in person on the actual day of the 2020 General Election, which is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls up at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If you are already in line and waiting at 7 p.m., you’ll still be able to vote.
The Senate is now wrapping up its interim studies. Over the past few weeks, members have been taking a deep dive into a variety of issues – some of which may result in legislation being filed ahead of the 2021 legislative session, while others were simply to update members and the public on issues of interest or concern.
Recent studies have included a presentation on air travel in Oklahoma and what other states have done to incentivize airlines to create more direct flights; a study of what other states are doing to promote economic development in the area of Unmanned Aircraft Systems; a look at the County Improvements for Roads and Bridges Fund; a study of temporary changes in the open meetings law allowing state and local governments to use online meetings when COVID-19 hit our state, and how such virtual meetings could be improved going forward; and a study coming up on Oct. 30 looking at the shift to teleworking during the pandemic.
I want to remind everyone that all our interim studies, as well as committee meetings and floor votes during the session, are livestreamed and can be viewed on our Senate website. Just go to oksenate.gov and click on the “Live Proceedings” link at the bottom of our home page. Meeting notices, committee and floor agendas and other helpful information can also be found on the Senate website.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
