This past week, Gov.Kevin Stitt held a media briefing at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University.
The focus was to update Oklahomans on the state response to COVID-19. Flanked by health officials and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, Governor Stitt renewed his call for Oklahomans to wear masks, wash their hands and maintain social distance.
Superintendent Hofmeister noted that 30 percent of state school districts don’t have mask requirements – something she said was unacceptable but hoped those numbers would improve as county health departments provide more information to local districts.
I’m proud we had this opportunity to showcase the McKnight Center in this way and look forward to the day when regular performances can be held there, and life looks more like it did before the pandemic. In the meantime, please do your part to help limit spread of the virus.
An online dashboard provides information about how COVID-19 is impacting OSU, and it can be viewed at https://go.okstate.edu/coronavirus/statistics.html.
Late summer and early fall mark the time of year when the Senate begins holding multiple interim studies. These public hearings are requested by members on a variety of subjects that may need more time to consider than scheduling can permit during the legislative session. These studies give members time to take deep dives into a variety of issues – some are strictly informational, but many may result in legislation that will be filed for the upcoming session.
I’ve requested an interim study on how we can develop a one-stop-shop for rural Oklahomans when they are seeking licenses or required certification through the State Fire Marshall’s Office. As we seek ways to rebound our economy and promote job creation and growth, we need to look for ways to help rural Oklahomans with a more modern, convenient process – this study will examine how we can make that happen.
Lastly, I want to remind everyone that the 2020 U.S. Census will conclude on Sept. 30. If you haven’t completed your census form, there’s still time, and it’s so important that you do.
The distribution of billions of federal dollars for core services for education, transportation, health care and more is based on the population as determined by the census. If you don’t respond, we miss out on that critical funding for the next decade.
As of Sept. 2, the national average response was 65.2% compared to 59.5% for Oklahoma. Payne County’s response was at 59.8%. For Stillwater it was 59.5%, and 54.7% for Cushing. If you haven’t responded, you can still self-respond online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 or by mail.
MAKE IT COUNT OKLAHOMA! An undercount in the census of just 2 percent can cost the state $1.8 billion in lost federal money over the next 10 years. Fill out your census form, Oklahoma. Learn more at: www.2020census.gov.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.