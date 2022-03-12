Having hit our deadline on March 3 for Senate committees to consider legislation filed in this chamber, we’re now completely focused on hearing and debating those bills that made it through the first legislative hurdle of the session. These included bills aimed at helping Oklahoma citizens enjoy a modernized system for tag agencies, improved investigation methods for elder abuse cases and more.
Many of you may have seen the news stories about the difficulties Oklahomans experienced this past year or so trying to get their REAL ID or conduct other business at their local tag agencies – the situation has been described as a perfect storm. There were major software issues related to REAL IDs that would cause systems to completely crash, plus with social distancing and employees being out due to COVID-19, there were huge backlogs at many locations. Some Oklahomans even had to drive to another county, arriving hours before the tag agency opened to stand in line in the hopes of getting served.
Although two temporary REAL ID megacenters helped address part of that backlog, it was clear our state needed to modernize and standardize how we provide services like REAL ID, tags and titles. After many months of work by a bipartisan, bicameral legislative working group, with input from a tag agent working group and the executive branch, legislation was crafted to make those important changes.
This past week, we approved that bill in the Senate, which would create Service Oklahoma. This would create a model similar to a franchise system and give all tag agencies the ability to become Service Oklahoma locations. Currently, the types of services provided and the hours of operation can vary quite a bit between one tag agency and another. Under Service Oklahoma, all Oklahomans would be able to enjoy the same high level of customer service, with standardized services and hours of operation. Down the line, these Service Oklahoma locations may be able to add additional services, like obtaining birth certificates, marriage licenses and other documents.
Several years ago, Oklahoma changed how crimes against children were investigated. Instead of a child having to repeat their story over and over to police, prosecutors, social workers and others involved in the case, a multidisciplinary team approach was developed, helping minimize trauma to these young victims. This past week, we approved a bill that will authorize district attorneys to use this same model when investigating crimes against the elderly and other vulnerable adults.
We also gave approval to a bill allowing Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) to operate on Oklahoma roads. We’re currently the only state on the I-40 corridor that doesn’t allow AVs. This bill creates the regulatory framework for these driverless vehicles, with a focus on insurance requirements, safety protocols and interactions with law enforcement. Nineteen states already allow AVs to operate, and 12 other states have already adopted language similar to this bill, including Arkansas, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas. These driverless vehicles have already safely made approximately 300 deliveries without a single incident.
These measures now move to the House of Representatives to be assigned to committee.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
