Among my responsibilities in the Oklahoma Senate is my chairmanship of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Select Agencies. This subcommittee oversees some 61 state agencies, boards and commissions that do not receive appropriations from the Legislature, but instead receive their funding from other sources, including fees for licenses, testing, permits, or other services. Combined, these entities have expenditures of approximately $1.6 billion.
You may wonder if these agencies don’t receive state appropriations, why are they assigned to an appropriations subcommittee? It’s about oversight and accountability. Their funding comes from the citizens of this state, and their functions impact folks in every single community in Oklahoma.
These agencies and commissions include some high profile entities, like the Grand River Dam Authority, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the Oklahoma Lottery Commission and the Municipal Power Authority, as well as much smaller boards and commissions, including the Abstractors Board, the Funeral Board and the Uniform Building Code Commission.
Now that the session has ended, I am working with staff and members of my subcommittee to hold meetings with these entities. We’ll analyze their purpose, structure and budgets and conduct fee comparisons with similar agencies in surrounding states.
Two of our subcommittee members, Senator George Burns, from Pollard, and Senator Warren Hamilton, from McCurtain, have already accompanied us on some of these meetings, and others will be joining us as we continue to meet with agencies within our subcommittee’s oversight. These will continue throughout the interim.
Also coming up in the next few weeks, the Legislature will be holding a series of in-person and virtual town hall meetings about the process for redrawing the boundary lines for Oklahoma’s five congressional districts. We are tasked with redrawing congressional and legislative lines every 10 years following completion of the U.S. Census to ensure equal distribution of population within each district. These town hall meetings are part of our commitment to make this process open and transparent as we work to ensure all citizens are equally represented at the state Capitol and in Congress. The legislative redistricting process was completed during the 2021 session.
For more information about those meetings and the redistricting process, please go to https://oksenate.gov/redistricting. We will return in special session later this fall to approve the final congressional district maps and make any changes that may be needed to the legislative districts once we have received the final, official census numbers.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.