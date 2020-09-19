The fate of the Cimarron Correctional Facility in Cushing is something I have been concerned about and involved in since we first received word that the prison would be closing its doors and eliminating some 200 local jobs.
This would have been devastating not only to those employees and their families, but to the community of Cushing and to Payne County as well. This is one of the top employers for the community, and the domino effect of losing that many jobs would have had a negative economic impact throughout the area as other businesses were impacted by the loss of that many paychecks. We simply could not allow that to happen.
I very quickly was in contact with the Department of Corrections, searching for ways to keep the facility open and protect those jobs. Those conversations led us to approach the U.S. Marshal Service, which agreed that the facility would be an excellent location for housing federal inmates in their custody. This past week, the City of Cushing announced the city, CoreCivic, which owns CCF, and the U.S. Marshal Service had reached an agreement that will keep this prison open and keep its employees on the job.
Our state is still dealing with the economic impact of low energy prices coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of those situations has impacted businesses and jobs. We did not need another hit with everything else that is going on in 2020. It was essential that we save those positions at CCF, and I am deeply grateful we were able to find another way to utilize this facility and help protect the livelihoods of so many citizens.
Now I want to ask for your help. The Sept. 30 deadline for responding to the 2020 U.S. Census is quickly approaching. The population data collected in this census will impact every community and county in our state for the next 10 years. We get funding for schools, senior programs, health and mental health services, transportation infrastructure and so much more based on those population numbers. For every person who doesn’t get counted, we will lose much-needed federal dollars – and those resources come from the taxes you and I pay to the federal government. Right now, we are behind where we were for the 2010 census.
As of Sept. 16, Payne County had a response rate of 60.3% compared to 64.5 percent in 2010. For Stillwater, the response rate on the 16th was 60% compared to 67.6% 10 years ago. Cushing is also behind at 55.2% compared to 60.3% in 2010, while in Perkins, the response rate is at 68.1% compared to 72.4% in 2010. We can do better!
I can’t stress how important it is for us to get a full count. If you haven’t responded, you can still self-respond online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020 or by mail. For everyone who has already completed the census, thank you so much.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
