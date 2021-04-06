COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all Oklahomans over the age of 16. At a state Capitol press conference, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced that just about three and a half months after our state began giving vaccines, Oklahoma is closing in on close to two million doses administered.
About 85% of those doses have come through our state and local health departments, 11% came from tribal partners, and the rest from federal partners. That’s fantastic news for our state as we work our way back to normal in the wake of this pandemic. If you’ve not yet been vaccinated but would like to schedule an appointment, go to vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
The April 8 deadline for legislative committees to complete work on bills from the opposite chamber is fast approaching, so that continued to be our focus this past week.
I’m Senate author of House Bill 2649, the Oklahoma Durable Medical Licensing Act, which I presented to the Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee last week.
This bill seeks to level the playing field between out-of-state and Oklahoma-based medical equipment companies with a licensure system to be administered by the State Board of Pharmacy to assure the safety and timely maintenance of equipment for consumers in transactions involving third-party billing, such as Medicare. The bill now moves to the Senate Appropriations Committee for further consideration.
Another issue we’re focused on this session is redistricting. Every 10 years, following completion of the U.S. Census, the Legislature is charged with using that population data to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries to ensure as close to the same number of people are in each district as possible.
Usually, lawmakers have the final census figures by this time of year, but because of the pandemic, we may not have those numbers until this fall. Despite that, we are still under a constitutional mandate to complete our legislative redistricting by the end of session, so in order to do that, we will use population estimates from the Census Bureau to complete our work, and I believe we’ll be returning in a special session later this year once we have the final figures to complete the redistricting process for congressional seats and make any adjustments we may need for legislative districts.
Having looked at the preliminary data, I believe there will be little, if any, change to Senate District 21, which includes all of Payne County.
As you know we’ve worked hard to make the redistricting process as open and transparent as possible, holding nearly two dozen in-person and virtual town hall meetings, and inviting the public to submit their own maps.
If you are interested in a submission, please be aware that the deadline is 5 p.m. on April 4, and it must be a statewide map including all 48 Senate seats. Those wishing to submit a map must be an Oklahoma resident and follow Senate redistricting guidelines. You can go to oksenate.gov/redistricting for more information.
In closing, as we celebrate our Lord’s Resurrection, I want to take this opportunity to wish each of you a very Happy Easter.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
