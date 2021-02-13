From the moment the legislative session begins, members are working to meet a series of deadlines aimed at keeping the process on track.
As the second week of the 2021 session drew to a close, that meant we were just two more weeks away from hitting the first of those big deadlines – Feb. 25 is the final day for committees to vote on most bills introduced in the Senate.
There are some exceptions to this, such as bills dealing with appropriations, redistricting, or those introduced by the Pro Tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House, which may be introduced and heard throughout the session.
There are also bills that leadership views as so important and time sensitive that they are fast-tracked. In this case, the rules are waived to allow a bill to come straight to the floor. That was the case with the legislation we approved the first week of the session renewing the Open Meeting Act exemptions we approved last year to allow public bodies to meet virtually during the pandemic – a move to address concerns over potential COVID-19 exposures from in-person meetings. That exemption expired last November.
I’m very pleased that during this second week of session, the House joined the Senate in fast-tracking this bill, and Gov.Stitt signed it into law on Wednesday. The measure took effect as soon as he signed the bill. This is something officials in communities throughout the state had been anxious to renew.
With just two weeks remaining in this particular committee cycle, I anticipate very full agendas for the next couple of weeks, particularly in Appropriations. While most of the bills directly dealing with the state budget won’t emerge until later in the session, there are some policy bills that could possibly have some cost associated with them. Those measures are double-assigned, meaning they must first go through the committee that deals with the policy, or statutory area the bill is related to, then they must next be heard by the Appropriations Committee. After those two steps, the bill can then proceed to the full Senate for consideration. We could easily have a couple hundred bills to deal with in full Appropriations by Feb. 25, though not all of those bills may be heard. Clearly, we’ll have our work cut out for us.
I wanted to tell you about two of those bills that have made it through the first committee step and are now awaiting consideration in Appropriations – both deal with honoring our veterans. Years ago, Oklahoma enacted a sales tax exemption for 100% disabled veterans. The problem is, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, shows only 16,000 fully disabled veterans in Oklahoma, but looking at information from the Oklahoma Tax Commission, there are approximately 32,000 military tax-exempt certificates on record. SB 415 sets up a process to help us identify any fraud, ensuring the program benefits those heroes it was intended for.
SB 567 would establish the Oklahoma Homeland Security Revolving Fund to provide assistance for funeral expenses for state military or law enforcement personnel who die in the line of duty. The bill would establish a fund to provide up to $10,000 in funeral expenses to all members of the National Guard, police, state troopers, firefighters and first responders who die in the line of duty in response to state orders, including natural disasters and civil disturbances.
I’ll keep you updated on these and other measures working their way through the Legislature this session.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
