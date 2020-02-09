The 2020 legislative session began this past Monday, and I attended my fourth State of the State address – the second to be delivered by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
In my last column, I shared the numbers certified by the Board of Equalization, which showed we’d basically have a flat budget for Fiscal Year 2021, which begins July 1 of this year. Our economy, and that of the nation, has slowed in recent months. We’re seeing how lower than projected oil and gas prices are impacting our state’s revenue picture.
Yet the Governor’s speech pointed out there are many positive statistics bolstering our state. Oklahoma’s unemployment rate remains below the national average and our household income has risen by nearly four percent in 2019. Additionally, the governor noted that 60 companies have moved to our state or made significant expansions in Oklahoma during the past year with more than $2.9 billion in new capital investments announced.
Now is the time to build on those strengths with innovative approaches and reforms that will continue to strengthen our state’s economic potential.
As a certified public accountant, I fully understand how over-regulation can impede economic development and job creation. On Monday, Gov. Stitt announced he would call for the first-ever comprehensive review of the state’s administrative code, and that he would instruct agencies to remove two regulations for every new one created.
You only need to look at a handful of other states in the region to see why this move is so important. Oklahoma’s administrative code is double the size of that of Kansas and 20 percent more than Missouri and New Mexico.
The goal is to reduce this state’s red tape by 25 percent in the next three years, providing relief to Oklahoma’s farmers, ranchers and job creators while strengthening recruitment efforts to diversify and grow Oklahoma’s economy.
If we want Oklahoma and its citizens to prosper, then it’s extremely important to ensure our policies and regulations support the businesses that operate here and provide jobs in towns and cities throughout this district and across the state.
The governor has also called for combining state agencies that perform similar functions.
While we need to examine these proposals carefully to avoid any unforeseen consequences, the goal is to continue to look for efficiencies wherever possible, saving tax dollars and better addressing the needs of citizens who depend on core services.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
