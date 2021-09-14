I wanted to share some exciting news for the state of Oklahoma. This past Wednesday, we learned that just a year after becoming a Top Ten State for the condition of our bridges, we’ve moved up higher in the rankings, from ninth in the nation to seventh among states with the lowest percentages of structural deficient bridges on our highways.
These rankings are even more impressive when you keep in mind that in 2004, we were ranked 49th in the country with 17 percent of our 6,800 bridges rated structurally deficient or poor – that meant there were nearly 1,700 dangerous bridges. Currently, Oklahoma only has 67 structurally deficient bridges, and these are either currently under construction or scheduled in the state’s Eight-Year Construction Work Plan for replacement or major rehabilitation.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation will continue an aggressive bridge program to address the more than 1,000 bridges that are at least 80 years old and to adequately maintain and preserve newer bridges, ensuring we will maintain Oklahoma’s Top Ten ranking.
We also received a very positive report from State Treasurer Randy McDaniel, telling us that gross receipts to the Treasury in August grew by almost 20 percent over the year, led by a rebounding fossil fuel industry. Treasurer McDaniel reported that total monthly gross receipts of $1.17 billion were higher than August of 2020 by $191.2 million, or 19.5 percent. Collections from the gross production tax on oil and natural were up by more than 150 percent, while individual income tax, sales and use tax, and motor vehicle receipts also grew by double digits in August.
Interim studies continue to be held at the Capitol, giving us the opportunity to take deep dives into complex issues ahead of the 2022 legislative session. But in addition, hearings are also being held examining the best uses of nearly $1.9 billion in federal pandemic relief funds. The Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief funding is a bipartisan, bicameral committee that will vet uses of these funds, working with stakeholders, including members of the executive branch, state agencies, community organizations, and members of the public. These are one-time funds, so we must be thoughtful in how we utilize them, and they must follow the requirements of the American Rescue Plan Act. By law, ARPA funds for state governments can only be used to respond to the public health emergency and negative economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Uses can include allocations to state agencies, nonprofits, industry, households and investments in public infrastructure.
Within the joint committee, there are four working groups, including Economic Development and Workforce; Health and Human Services; Government Transformation and Collaboration; and Transportation, Infrastructure, and Rural Development.
The joint committee will evaluate proposals passed from the working groups and make decisions on what is passed to the steering committee, a group of six legislators and five executive branch officials, who will formally score and send high-scoring priorities to Gov. Stitt for his consideration.
These funds represent a unique opportunity to make significant investment in key areas that will help our state further recover from the impact of the pandemic, with benefits that will bolster our state in a broad range of areas for years to come. You can find more information about ARPA funds, proposals and reports at www.oklahoma.gov/arpa.
Funds must be allocated by December 2024 and expended by December of 2026.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
