We’ve now passed the deadline for Senate committees to vote on bills sent over from the House, and have until April 27 to complete floor votes on those measures the committees approved.
One of the bills receiving bipartisan support in the Senate Appropriations Committee was a measure that would vastly improve 911 services in our state. Our current 911 is a decades-old analogue system that is badly in need of a technological upgrade. House Bill 1590 would give Oklahoma access to a new, digital 911 system called Next Generation 911, or NG911.
NG911 is an Internet Protocol (IP)-based system, that will be faster and more resilient than our current technology. It also means the system can accept and forward digital information, including voice, photos, videos, and text messages, so that if you are calling on behalf of someone who has been in an accident, you could send photos of the injury to NG911 responders and they could forward them directly to emergency responders. Locations of callers can be identified more quickly. In situations where every second counts, being able to respond to calls in an even more timely way will help save lives.
The legislation includes a small increase in the emergency 911 fees consumers pay, raising it from 75 cents a month to $1.50 – just pennies a day, but an investment that will bring enormous improvements to our emergency 911 services, especially in rural areas.
Through the years, I’ve had the great pleasure of working with the outstanding faculty and administration at Central Tech. This past week, the school was honored in the Senate along with Freymiller Trucking. These entities partnered to for the Second Chance program, which helps transition justice-involved individuals to life after incarceration, giving them the training and placement they need to gain access to a lucrative trade and an opportunity to pursue a path toward success. It’s a tremendous program, and I appreciate their efforts to help people turn their lives around.
It was also my pleasure to welcome Leadership Cushing to the Senate this past week. Sponsored by the Cushing Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Cushing’s goal is to identify potential community leaders, assist in leadership development, increase their knowledge of the city and critical issues facing the community and build networks. These programs strengthen our communities by encouraging greater involvement, volunteerism and leadership, and I appreciate their mentors and the participants for taking the time to represent their community here at the Capitol.
We also celebrating Oklahoma’s farming and ranching heritage with Agriculture Day at the Capitol on Wednesday. Of course OSU Extension was well represented, along with agriculture producers from throughout the state. Agriculture continues to be one of our state’s leading industries, providing close to 200,000 jobs and contributing more than $28 billion annually to our state’s economy. Thank you to all of the organizations and producers that helped make Ag Day 2023 a great success.
