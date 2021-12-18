I don’t think you can beat hometown celebrations for the Christmas season. Here in Senate District 21, I was so happy to participate in some of those holiday traditions, including Christmas parades in Stillwater, Mannford and in Oilton. The communities really turned out to help celebrate each of these family-friendly events.
Back at the Capitol, we’ve been busy preparing for the upcoming 2022 legislative session, which convenes on Feb. 7. During the session, we have a series of deadlines to help us make sure we keep the bills moving through the process and complete our work in an orderly fashion. We also have deadlines leading up to the beginning of session to ensure everything is ready to go when we actually convene.
Friday, Dec. 10 marked the final day for members to request legislation. This basically gives our staff a heads-up that a member may be drafting legislation in a particular area of law, enabling our legislative analysts to better assist us and manage the work-flow. By that deadline, 1,248 bills and resolutions had been requested by members of the Senate. Keep in mind not all of those requests will end up with a bill being filed. As members do more research, they might find out one or more similar bills addressing a particular issue have been filed, or there might be another way of addressing a particular concern.
Jan. 6 marks the deadline for members to provide specific language or other information they’d like staff to include as they work together on finalizing the wording of the bills, and the deadline for actually filing them will be Jan. 20.
Budget hearings are also underway – each year our appropriations subcommittees hold a series of hearings with state agencies so they can talk about their programs, outcomes, and give us more information about their budget requests for the coming fiscal year.
Later this month, the State Board of Equalization (BOE) will meet to make its initial certification of how much revenue will be available for the Legislature to appropriate for Fiscal Year 2023. According to the latest information released by the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, November’s General Revenue Fund (GRF) collections were more than $600 million, which is 33.3% above the monthly estimate, and 34.7% more than the year before.
The report also says that total GRF collections through the first five months of this fiscal year are 17.3% above the estimate, and 8.1% above the collections for the same period a year ago. This is encouraging news for our state and indicates an optimistic economic outlook and anticipated future growth for Oklahoma. The BOE will make its final certification after the session begins in February.
In closing, Ann and I want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas, and a happy, safe and healthy New Year.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
