Every two years, half of the Oklahoma Senate’s 48 seats are up for election. This year, it was all the even numbered districts. Of those 24 seats, we have eight newly elected members and 16 returning senators. Our Senate Republican Caucus picked up another seat, giving us 40 out of the 48 seats. The new members have already begun their orientation process and have been assigned mentors to help them prepare for the upcoming session.
Because the membership of the chamber changes after the election cycle, membership of the committees will change as well. New members will soon find out what committees they’ll be assigned to. Returning members may retain some of their current committee assignments, or may be reassigned to different committees. The committee chairs and vice chairs will be named soon as well.
From here on out, we’re all focused on the upcoming 2023 session, though I’ve often said that in many ways, preparation for the next legislative session begins nearly as soon as the previous one ends, particularly when it comes to budget planning. Our Senate Appropriations Committee chair and vice chair, as well as subcommittee chairs, including myself, continue our work of analyzing economic trends and data as well as revenue collections to help us better anticipate what the situation may be with the next fiscal year’s budget. Later in December, we’ll also see the State Board of Equalization’s initial projections of the anticipated revenue available for appropriation for next year’s budget.
In addition, interim studies, which took place this past fall, help to provide information about policy issues that may need to be addressed with legislation. New and returning members have already begun working together with staff on areas of law they may want to address with new legislation. The formal deadline to request legislation is this coming Dec. 9. The deadline for filing those bills will be Jan. 19, 2023.
While the legislative session does not formally begin until the first Monday in February, in the years following an election cycle, the Constitution calls for an organizational day to be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, during which time members will formally vote on leadership for the chamber. Rules for the Senate for the next two years are usually considered at this time as well.
As friends and family gather for the Thanksgiving holiday, I want to say how thankful I am for the opportunity to serve Senate District 21. Through my work at the Capitol and the volunteer work my wife and I do on behalf of OSU, I am truly grateful for the opportunity to be able to help others and give back to our community and state. Happy Thanksgiving!
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
