In most years, the week following the first big floor deadline in the Senate is usually fairly quiet as bills that we passed in the Senate are being placed in the correct form to be sent to the House for committee assignments and we’re awaiting bills from their chamber.
That was certainly the case this week, plus we adjourned Wednesday in order to let members return to their communities and families for an extra day during spring break.
By next week, our Senate committee agendas will be full as we begin voting on those bills sent over from across the rotunda.
There are some types of legislation that can be introduced and heard throughout the session, including budget bills, measures dealing with the ongoing redistricting process, which occurs every 10 years following completion of the U.S. Census, and simple and concurrent resolutions.
Resolutions don’t have the impact of law, but they do enable legislators to express congratulations, condolences, mark historic events and express opinions on federal policy issues.
This past week, we approved Senate Resolution 9, calling for the U.S. Senate to defeat H.R. 1, the “For the People Act of 2021.” This legislation would be nothing short of a federal takeover of state elections.
While some states took days to tally up their votes following the recent November General Elections, in Oklahoma, we had our results that night. Our election system is hands-down one of the best in the country.
Practices from our State Election Board down, coupled with thoughtful, measured laws passed by the Legislature have ensured the efficiency, transparency and integrity of our elections. Further, the U.S. Constitution places in the state the power and authority to conduct elections.
But this federal bill would nullify many of the safeguards Oklahoma has in place ensuring the integrity of our election process. I was proud to stand with fellow Republicans in the Oklahoma Senate and urge the U.S. Senate to defeat this federal legislation.
As we edge closer to April, negotiations continue on the budget for Fiscal Year 2022, which begins on July 1.
We will continue to prioritize funding for our core government services, including education, public safety, transportation and health, while identifying efficiencies and modernizations that will help move our entire state forward as our economy continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic.
Lastly, I am very pleased to share with you that the latest report from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
The agency continues to report a decline in continued and initial unemployment claims, with the continued claims four-week moving average declining for the 38th consecutive week. OESC also reported that Oklahoma’s January unemployment rate dropped to 4.3%, which is 12th in the nation and below the national average of 6.3%.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.