The start of the 2022 legislative session is nearly upon us – we’ll convene on Feb. 7. The focus of that first day is always a joint meeting of the Senate and House to receive the governor’s State of the State address. During that address, Gov. Kevin Stitt will share his take on the high points of this past year and present his legislative and budget goals for upcoming session.
After that, our attention will turn to Senate committee consideration of measures introduced in this chamber. By the Jan. 20 deadline for filing most types of legislation, a total of 774 Senate Bills and 23 Senate Joint Resolutions were filed. In addition, 771 Senate Bills and 25 Senate Joint Resolutions were carried over from the 2021 session and are available for consideration during the 2022 session.
While the majority floor leader decides which committees each bill will be assigned to, it’s up to the chair of each committee to decide which bills will be given a hearing. Only those measures that are approved by committee can than proceed to the next step in the process, which is a vote by the full Senate. After that all the Senate bills we approve will cross over to the House, and we will begin the process over again with their measures, first hearing them in committee and then on the floor.
Of course, one of the most important jobs of the Legislature each session is to write and approve a balanced budget. In late December the Board of Equalization certified that the Legislature would have more than $10.3 billion to appropriate, which is the highest amount ever to be certified. While this is good news, it needs to be pointed out that only about $9 billion comes from recurring revenues, while nearly $1.3 billion is one-time carryover funds and special cash from previous sessions.
In planning the budget, it is critical not to use one-time funding for recurring expenses. Doing so would likely result in budget holes and shortfalls in the future. Instead, we need to take the fiscally conservative approach and examine opportunities for targeted investments that will help move our state forward and bolster our state’s emergency savings. While our economy is strong now, we must remember that national and international economic factors can quickly impact our state’s economy. During the past two years, our savings of over $1 billion allowed us to absorb the financial impact of the pandemic
The BOE will meet again later in February and make their final certification of how much revenue will be available to the Legislature for the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
Finally, communities and school districts throughout the state will be holding elections on Feb. 8, 2022. The Cushing Public Schools Board of Education has placed a $69.7 million bond issue on the ballot build a new elementary school complex and make improvements at the middle school and high school. I hope voters will take some time to research these projects and participate in this decision.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.