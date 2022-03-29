Thursday, March 24, marked the deadline for the full Senate to vote on legislation that started out in our chamber. By the time we reached that deadline, we’d approved a slate of bills aimed at strengthening regulation of the medical marijuana industry, and bills that are specifically aimed at cracking down on illegal growing operations, something that’s been a tremendous concern throughout Oklahoma.
We also passed legislation removing the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries. This will not prevent municipal or county governments from collecting their local sales taxes, but it will enable hard-working Oklahomans to see real savings on their grocery costs.
The Senate also gave approval to help members of the Oklahoma National Guard attain a higher education degree. The Oklahoma National Guard Educational Assistance Act would cover resident tuition and fees at state colleges and universities for qualifying members. This will be a great recruitment incentive that will boost the number of college graduates in our state and help these men and women earn degrees that will increase their earning potential.
Earlier this month, we approved legislation to give retired military in Oklahoma an income tax exemption, which is something 33 other states already do. We also voted to extend a sales tax exemption to the surviving spouses of military killed in action.
Oklahoma has one of the highest active military rates per capita in the nation. Honoring and supporting these men and women is always among our top priorities in the Legislature, and that’s reflected in each of these bills. They now move to the House for further consideration.
We also observed Agriculture Day at the Capitol on Thursday, helping highlight the important contributions of farming, ranching and other agribusinesses to Oklahoma’s economy, culture and identity. It’s always a treat to see the displays featuring products by Oklahoma agriculture producers, and it’s a day everyone looks forward to each session.
As part of that event, we welcomed Mrs. Kelly Wardlaw, a former teacher and currently the 4-H Stem Specialist for OSU Extension, along with her daughter, Kara, the overall elementary winner in the Ag in the Classroom poster contest.
We also were visited by Heather Hawkins, who brought some of her students from Highlands Latin Cottage School in Stillwater to the Capitol. It was wonderful to be able to introduce them in the Senate chamber.
I was also very proud to welcome Stillwater High School senior Anna Ramsay to the Capitol this week, where she served as my page in the Senate. Our pages assist us throughout the week, attend floor sessions, meet state leaders, and participate in a mock legislative session debating and voting on real bills. Anna is an honor student who belongs to several organizations, does volunteer work, and is student council president. Thank you Anna, for your service in the Senate.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.