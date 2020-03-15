On Thursday, we hit the deadline for the full Senate to consider legislation that started out in this chamber. After this week, bills approved by the House will begin to be assigned to Senate committees, and vice versa.
By Wednesday evening, we’d sent some 356 Senate measures to the House, and continued working through an agenda of about 30 bills on Thursday.
Among them was a Senate bill to help our schools bring back much-needed professional educators to the classroom. I’m concerned Oklahoma still relies too much on emergency and alternative certifications for teachers to meet the needs our schools are facing. Senate Bill 1445 will make it easier for professional educators who retired by July 1, 2019, to return to the classroom at their former salary without impacting their teacher’s pension. Retired educators would have until July 1, 2021 to take advantage of this measure. I was very pleased to help win passage for this bill, which is now among those Senate bills headed to the House.
We also passed several measures to help ensure professional licenses from other states would be recognized when individuals decide to relocate to Oklahoma. Senate Bill 1125 will allow the State Board of Education to issue a teaching certificate to anyone who holds a valid out-of-state teaching certificate. The certificate would be only be for those areas and grade levels comparable to those recognized on the out-of-state certificate.
Senate Bill 1891 creates the “Universal Occupational License Recognition Act,” which directs occupational boards and commissions to issue a license in the relevant field to new residents holding a license or certificate and has been in good standing in another state for at least one year.
Finally, I know we’re all being inundated with news and social media stories about the Coronavirus. You’ve no doubt seen that OSU will hold classes online for two weeks following spring break, and many, many fans are very upset that they won’t be cheering on the Cowboys during March Madness this year. These actions are being taken in an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus.
As of Thursday, only three confirmed cases had been identified in the state – two in the Tulsa area and one at the Altus Airforce Base. I want to assure you that our state and county health departments are closely monitoring the situation. Oklahoma is ranked in the top tier for public health emergency preparedness, and our public health system has been on the front lines during prior outbreaks, including SARS, MERS, H1N1, and West Nile Virus and is well prepared to respond to cases of COVID-19 with a fully operational statewide plan.
For accurate, Oklahoma-specific information on COVID-19, you can go to HTTPS://CORONAVIRUS.HEALTH.OK.GOV, or you can call 877-215-8336 to answer any questions you may have.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
MAKE IT COUNT OKLAHOMA! Census Day is April 1 and Oklahoma needs a full count. An undercount in the census of just 2 percent can cost the state $1.8 billion in lost federal money over the next 10 years. Fill out your census form, Oklahoma. Learn more at: www.2020census.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.