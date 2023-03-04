Although the first four weeks of the legislative session are primarily focused on committee work, we’ve also been holding floor votes throughout this first month of session as the Senate’s various committees voted on hundreds of bills dealing with a range of policy areas, from education to public safety, to legislation to “lock the clock.”
All of the following Senate bills are now headed to the House for further consideration.
Senate Bill 467 would remove some of the barriers that make it hard for teachers to resume their careers when they move to another state. This bill would create an Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact Act. Under SB 467, Oklahoma would be able to join other states in a teaching compact, allowing educators with an eligible license held in a compact member state to be granted an equivalent license in another compact state, without submitting additional materials, taking state-specific exams, or completing additional coursework.
Teachers moving into a compact member state would still have to go through the receiving state’s background check process.
The bill also directs the creation of the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact Commission comprised of states that have enacted the compact, and providing for the commission’s powers, duties, membership, meetings, and rule-making authority.
This bill would be especially helpful to spouses in military families, who often move multiple times throughout their careers.
Senate Bill 27 would help more of Oklahoma’s students qualify for the state’s free tuition scholarship program, known as the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program, or Oklahoma’s Promise.
Currently, one of the qualification requirements is completing the college preparatory curriculum in high school. SB 27 would allow those wanting to attend a CareerTech to complete the basic core curriculum to qualify for the program.
While Oklahoma has worked hard to modernize and improve how we approach domestic violence, there’s one part of the statutes that definitely needed to be updated. Homicide is the No. 1 cause of death of pregnant women in the United States, and yet under our current statutes, conviction on a first offense of domestic violence against a woman the perpetrator knew was pregnant is only a misdemeanor. This bill would make it a felony from the start.
The full Senate also approved SB 7, which would put an end to Oklahomans having to change their clocks twice a year, locking in Daylight Saving Time year round. This is a trigger bill in that it could only go into effect if the Sunshine Protection Act is approved at the federal level. So far, 19 other states have already passed legislation to make DST permanent.
This isn’t the first time this bill has been introduced in the Senate, but it never made it all the way through the process. Time will tell if this will be the year.
