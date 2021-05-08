One of the honors we have as members of the Legislature is to help shine the spotlight on people and industries that make Oklahoma great. While work continued on the budget and other issues this past week, we also took up three resolutions bringing attention to Oklahoma’s law enforcement officers, our professional educators and the state’s beef industry.
In 2020, six Oklahoma law enforcement officers died in the line of duty, including three who died from COVID-19. On Wednesday, we paid tribute to each of those officers and recognized May as Law Enforcement Appreciation Month in our state. The men and women who serve in our local police departments, sheriff’s offices, or in our state law enforcement agencies, do so at tremendous sacrifice and risk. Think about it. Every day they put on their uniform and badge and head off to work, never knowing what dangers they may face or whether they’ll be coming home. But they believe in their calling to protect and serve.
These are our friends and neighbors in our hometowns. They might be your child’s soccer coach, or your Sunday school teacher. They are wives, husbands, mothers and fathers, facing the same daily challenges as all of us, but they have a sense of duty and courage that leads them to face down dangerous situations, when many folks would do the exact opposite. It’s only right that we pay tribute to that courage and service and remember those who paid the ultimate price.
We also approved a resolution this past week honoring the more than 42,000 public school teachers throughout our state. These professional educators devote their lives to helping prepare Oklahoma’s children for successful lives. I’m so proud to say my wife, Ann, is a career educator, working in our public schools and in higher education.
In fact, the day we passed our teacher appreciation resolution, Ann was in Nowata, teaching a living history lesson to area fourth-graders at the Diamond Point School. This is one of our state’s few remaining one-room schoolhouses, built in 1919 and used through 1968. I’m happy to say Ann and I helped ensure the preservation and restoration of this schoolhouse back in the 1990’s, and it is a special point of pride for both of us.
Through Ann’s work as a teacher, and in preserving this part of Oklahoma’s education history, I’ve seen firsthand the passion and dedication our state’s educators bring to the classroom. I know COVID-19 brought new challenges to our teachers, first transitioning to remote learning, then working to maintain safety as schools resumed in-person classes. Like our law enforcement officers, our educators also deserve our respect and thanks.
Finally, this past week, we also honored one of our major industries in Oklahoma, recognizing May as Oklahoma Beef Month. Oklahoma ranchers and beef processing facilities faced huge challenges this past year – not only in dealing with the pandemic, but also historic weather events, including a rare October ice storm and the huge snowstorms and arctic temperatures that impacted our state, and much of the country, back in February. Yet Oklahomans in the cattle industry worked tirelessly, preventing disruptions in the supply chain and caring for their livestock in terrible conditions.
Oklahoma ranks fifth in the nation in cattle and calf production, with more than two million head of beef cattle in production. The cattle industry is part of our state’s history and heritage and remains a vibrant part of our economy and our identity today.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
