I want to start by congratulating OSU for actually surpassing their $50 million fundraising goal for the New Frontiers Agricultural Hall. This is yet another remarkable advancement on behalf of the university, students, faculty and our entire state. The New Frontiers Agricultural Hall is expected to open in two years and will benefit the campus and Oklahoma for generations to come. It is indeed a sweet success.
I also want to congratulate some outstanding young people from here in Senate District 21. Early this summer, several junior livestock competitors participated in junior national livestock shows across the country. The grand champions and reserve grand champions were invited to the state Capitol earlier this month to be recognized by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Three of the winners were from SD 21, including Kelton and Kennedy Arthur, of Ripley, and Elle Moonen of Yale. I also want to mention we had an additional exhibitor, Maggie Griswald, from Stillwater. This is a huge honor for these junior competitors, and we’re very proud of their accomplishments.
One of the summer’s highpoints here at the Capitol was the 76th annual meeting of The Southern Legislative Conference, the premier public policy forum for southern state legislatures. Over 1,400 legislators, families and affiliates joined us in Oklahoma City for the five-day event, showcasing our beautiful Capitol building and other attractions in central Oklahoma as well as providing a forum for common policy concerns, ranging from education to infrastructure.
Teacher shortages are among the common concerns facing just about every state right now – it’s certainly a challenge here in Oklahoma and something that’s been in the spotlight as the school year resumes. While there is no easy one-and-done solution, we are working diligently to attract and keep teachers through a number of legislative efforts.
House Bill 3465 went into effect in July. This measure has three key provisions to help us address our teacher shortage:
The bill expands the current teacher incentive scholarship program offered by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. It directs the program to be an incentive scholarship program and an employment incentive program to be named the Future Teacher Scholarship and Employment Incentive Program, as funding is available, for at least five years.
It allows scholarships for qualified students in completing a teacher preparation degree program, renewable for up to three years. The bill directs $1,000 per academic year for up to three years for full-time students who have earned fewer than 90 credit hours, and $2,500 for the final academic year for full-time students who have earned more than 90 credit hours. It caps the scholarship amount at $5,500 per student.
The measure requires scholarship recipients to teach in an Oklahoma public pre-K through 12th grade school for five consecutive years. The bill also authorizes employment incentive payments following each consecutive year of satisfactory service, as documented by the employing school district, for up to five years, with a cap of $4,000 per year for five years, not to exceed $20,000 per participant.
Another bill, SB 1631, sets up a two-year pilot program for mentor teacher training with financial incentives. HB 3658 removes the general education test as a requirement for alternative teacher certification, alternative certification for early childhood and elementary education, traditional certification, and certification of school psychologists and school psychometrists. Candidates still have to pass the subject-area certification test as well as professional teaching test.
All of these measures are already in effect, and I anticipate additional proposals being presented in the coming months as we work to develop comprehensive solutions to attracting and keeping outstanding educators in the classroom.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.