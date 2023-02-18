As we head into the third week of the session, we’ve continued hearing and voting on bills in various Senate committees, and have begun twice daily floor sessions to vote on those measures that were approved. It’s an extremely busy schedule, but one intended to even out the workflow throughout the session. By the end of week two, we’d approved more than 300 bills in committee and 16 on the floor.
I chair the Appropriations Subcommittee on Select Agencies. The agencies, boards and commissions that fall under our jurisdiction do not receive appropriations, but instead receive their funding through fees and services. Our role is to provide oversight, including consideration of “sunset” legislation. These boards and commissions often focus on the licensing of various careers and professions or oversee other programs on behalf of citizens. Our committee reviews each of these entities every few years to ensure the need to continue their statutory authorization.
I carried legislation extending the state’s Accountancy Board and others are being reviewed as well. The agencies we oversee range from fairly small ones, like the Board of Cosmetology and Barbering, to the Grand River Dam Authority, as well as multiple boards overseeing a range of other professions, from medical fields, such as nursing, pharmacy, dentistry and veterinary medicine to abstractors and architects.
In addition to floor votes and committee work, we had lots of visitors from Senate District 21 come to the Capitol this week.
I was extremely proud to introduce the Stillwater High School Pioneers Football Team to the Senate. They are the 2022 Class 6A-II State Football Champions and were named Academic State Champions for the fifth consecutive year.
FCCLA members from Perkins-Tryon and Cushing also traveled to the Capitol this week.
FCCLA stands for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, a national nonprofit student organization to help youth develop leadership and workplace skills to help them succeed in college and in their careers. I firmly believe engagement in organizations like FCCLA helps put students on a path for success throughout their lives, and I appreciate their participation.
We also celebrated Higher Education Day at the State Capitol this past Tuesday, giving students, faculty, administrators, and supporters an opportunity to visit with their elected officials. Oklahoma State University always has excellent representation, and I thoroughly enjoyed having lunch with these bright young people.
In addition to our OSU students, we also had visitors from the Stillwater branch of Northern Oklahoma College. I want to commend our students from NOC and OSU for taking the time to interact with their legislators and advocate on behalf of their schools.
As some of you may be aware, our legislative district boundaries changed following the U.S. Census, which is conducted every 10 years, to help us distribute populations as evenly as possible. This past week, I met with citizens from Oilton and Mannford. These communities used to be part of Senate District 12, but now are part Senate District 21, which I represent. Our rural communities are the backbone of the state, and I’m pleased to advocate for their unique needs and concerns through my work with the Senate Rural Caucus.
Thanks again to everyone who took the time to come to the state Capitol this past week.
I appreciate the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
