I was so proud to again take part in the annual Oklahoma National Guard and 45th Infantry Division Appreciation Day. This long-standing tradition at the Capitol had been put on hold the past couple of years due to social distancing and other safety precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year members of the Senate and the House once again gathered in joint session to honor and thank all those who have served in the past as well as the 8,200 who currently are enlisted in the Oklahoma National Guard. It was my honor to serve in the 45th Infantry myself years ago.
Members of the 45th Infantry Brigade helped train Ukrainian soldiers who are now defending their country’s freedom, and Oklahomans have been deployed in the War on Terror. The men and women who serve in the Oklahoma National Guard helped us during the height of the pandemic, and they are always in our communities doing heroic work in the wake of tornadoes, floods, winter storms and wildfires. We should all be grateful for their service and sacrifice, and it was wonderful to see this special event come back to the Capitol
We also passed a resolution in the Senate recognizing the 75th anniversary of Gold Star Wives of America, a nonprofit national military widow and widowers service organization dedicated solely to the needs, concerns, and welfare of surviving spouses and dependent children. The phrase “Gold Star Family” actually began during World War I, when military families displayed service flags featuring a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the armed forces. The star’s color would be changed to gold if the family lost a loved one in the war. Individual military family members who lost a loved one also started being referred to as “Gold Star Wives” or “Gold Star Mothers.” The help and support this organization gives to fellow Gold Star families is so important, and we are deeply grateful for their service.
We also welcomed back 4-H Day to the Capitol. I was very happy to welcome Payne County 4-H members for their special day and thoroughly enjoyed visiting with these bright young people.
Many of you may have belonged to 4-H when you were growing up. If you didn’t, you should know this is also an organization that makes a difference, not only in the lives of its members and volunteers, but in communities throughout our state. 4-H stands for head, heart, hands and health.
The 4-H pledge is:
I pledge my head to clearer thinking,
My heart to greater loyalty,
My hands to larger service,
And my health to better living,
For my club, my community, my country, and my world.
While this organization’s roots were based in agricultural education and projects, it has since been expanded to include educational opportunities in communications, science and technology, and more. Students are taught through a hands-on approach, gaining a strong work ethic and leadership skills that will help them succeed throughout their lives. 4-H members are four times more likely to contribute to their communities, two times more likely to participate in STEM programs, and twice as likely to be civically active.
Lastly, I also want to thank members of Leadership Cushing who came to the Capitol this past week. It was my pleasure to introduce them to the full Senate.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.