Although I’ve served during some extremely challenging budget years during my tenure in the Senate, this year we found ourselves in the unprecedented situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Revenue figures that had already been impacted by lower oil and gas prices were deeply impacted by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, and last month the State Board of Equalization projected we’d be facing a funding gap of at least $1.3 billion for Fiscal Year 2021.
Simply enacting across the board budget cuts would have been devastating for state agencies and the citizens they serve, particularly at the 7% mark the governor had discussed a few weeks ago. The budget hole was instead closed by utilizing reserve funds, cutting one-time spending, temporarily redirecting non-appropriated money into the budget, and spending reductions of 4.1% or less.
Education was prioritized in this budget, with reductions held to 2.5%, which could be offset by federal COVID relief funds. The teacher pay increases we worked hard to enact and per pupil spending should not change.
Not only do these measures stabilize the budget, but we remain optimistic that as the economy opens back up and improves, we could eventually be able to restore some funding to the FY 2021 budget. Both the Senate and House have approved the budget and it now awaits action by the governor.
We also approved legislation this past week giving limited liability protection for health care providers and facilities on the front lines during this pandemic. That bill now goes to the House.
The Senate also approved a measure that will ensure law enforcement and first responders can continue to receive information about whether they’re responding to a call where an individual has tested positive for COVID-19. This non-identifying information enables them to determine when they need to use personal protective equipment (PPE), which in turns helps them to better manage their supplies.
I also want to take the opportunity to remind everyone again of the importance of completing the 2020 U.S. Census. As of May 6, the national average response rate for the census was 57.7%, compared to Oklahoma’s average response rate of 51.7%. Here in Payne County, the response rate was 53.6%. In Stillwater, it was 53.7%, and it was 48.8% in Cushing.
If you’ve already responded to the census, thank you. If you haven’t, it’s easy to do, and only takes a few minutes. You can fill out your form and mail it in, or you can complete the census by phone by calling 1-844-330-2020, or online at 2020census.gov.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.