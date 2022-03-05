Last summer, leaders of the Senate and House formed the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding, a bipartisan, bicameral panel charged with evaluating proposals for the use of $1.87 billion Oklahoma was allocated under the federal American Rescue Plan Act to assist in our state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. An online portal, oklahoma.gov/arpa, was opened to facilitate the submission of proposed projects for consideration by the committee.
There’s a rigorous process to determine eligibility and prioritize these projects as they align to the state’s goals, including building a stronger, more innovative and more diverse economy for Oklahoma, enhancing capabilities of services for the well-being of all citizens, especially our most vulnerable, and investing in physical and digital infrastructure to expand opportunities across our state.
This past week, it was announced that since that portal was opened, more than 823 projects had been submitted for consideration, with a total value of more than $12.8 billion, which is $11 billion more than our state’s allocation. Because of this, the joint committee is expected to vote at their next meeting, scheduled for March 10, to close the portal by the end of this month. The portal could be opened again if another round of priorities is identified.
I’m very proud of the level of public participation we’ve seen, and I thank everyone who has taken the time to outline their proposals for the uses of this funding.
Last month, the State Board of Equalization made its final certification as to how much revenue will be available for the Legislature to appropriate for Fiscal Year 2023, which begins July 1. Revenues have continued to grow, and our economy is strong, and as a result, the BOE certified $10.49 billion would be available to appropriate, up from the $10.3 billion in their initial certification last December. But it is critical to note that nearly $1.3 billion includes one-time carryover funds and special cash from previous sessions. That one-time money must not be spent for recurring expenses but should be used instead to bolster our emergency savings to better prepare for future economic downturns and for targeted investments.
Of course, education is always our top priority when determining how state resources will be appropriated. If you at how the current budget according to how state appropriations were allocated by subcommittee, education received the lion’s share at 47 percent – nearly half of the budget. Looking at the Education Subcommittee’s total appropriations over the past several years, in FY 2013, it was $3.5 billion, but in the current budget, it’s over $4 billion.
I also want to point out that despite having to pause the session for two days the previous week because of the sleet and ice storms, because we’d implemented a faster-paced schedule and hit the ground running again this week, we successfully met our March 3 deadline for committee votes on bills introduced in the Senate. At that point, we’d approved 399 pieces of legislation in committee, and of those we’ve already voted on more than 70 measures in the full Senate.
We now have until March 24 to complete floor votes on those Senate measures that won committee approval.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
