Next week marks another big deadline – April 13 is the final day for Senate committees to consider legislation that was originally filed in the House of Representatives. That same deadline applies to the House as they continue committee work on bills filed in the Senate.
A bill of particular interest to OSU is now a step closer to becoming law. Senate Bill 840 deals with student athletes’ name, image and likeness (NIL) rights. This industry has been around since 2021, and it’s about student athletes being able to profit from their own name, image or likeness. This could include things like signing sponsorship deals with corporate brands, charging for autographs or making money from social media accounts. The measure has now been approved by both chambers and will next move to a conference committee before heading back to each chamber for a final vote.
Regulations have been inconsistent from state to state, so SB 840 will take control of NIL for student athletes to their benefit before the NCAA takes complete control and puts unneeded mandates into place that could be to the detriment of these athletes. The legislation lays out the state rules for the players in this multi-billion-dollar industry, and there’s buy-in from both OSU and OU. As I’ve said before, it’s important for Oklahoma to enact legislation, because if we don’t address these issues, our schools could be at a disadvantage as students look at states that better protect their NIL rights.
Last week, the Senate honored Col. Charles “Chuck” DeBellevue, the last American ACE on active duty, on National Vietnam War Veterans Day, the 50th anniversary of the day the last U.S. combat troops left Vietnam. The Senate also recognized my fellow member, Senator Roland Pederson of Burlington, and me for our service during the Vietnam War. This week, Col. DeBellevue and Col Mark Tarpley, both members of the Central Oklahoma Air and Space Forces Gerrity Chapter, came to my office and surprised me with a pin in honor of my own service, as well as presenting a pin to Senator Pederson. It was an unexpected honor, and I will wear this pin with pride and gratitude.
Lastly, I want to thank all the students who came to the Capitol this past week for the 24th annual 4-H Day. This is an outstanding organization that helps thousands of students develop important life skills like leadership, decision-making and civic engagement, setting them on a path for success for the rest of their lives. I thoroughly enjoyed visiting with these outstanding young people and I look forward to next year’s 4-H event.
I appreciate the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
