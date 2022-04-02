This past week, the Senate shifted its attention to committee work on bills that were sent to us by the House of Representatives. The deadline for those committee votes is April 14. In addition to committee meetings, as always, we had several other events taking place at the Capitol as well.
I was pleased that Gov. Stitt signed Senate Bill 6, the Sgt. Craig Johnson Act, into law. This bill was named for the Tulsa Police officer who was shot during a traffic stop in 2020 and later died from his injuries. Prosecutors were unable to charge the getaway driver with accomplice to murder because of a technicality within the law and had to charge him instead with accomplice to a felony, which carries a lesser penalty. SB6 will close that loophole, strengthening our statute.
He also signed SB1511, which will prohibit the location of marijuana grows within 1,000 feet of a school or adjoining buildings. This is one of several pieces of legislation we’ve passed so far this year aimed at strengthening the regulation and oversight of this industry, where the number of grows, legal and illegal, has grown faster than anyone could have imagined, and we’re working to address the many unintended consequences of the state question that originally legalized medical marijuana.
In between floor sessions and committee meetings this week, I had the opportunity to visit with some very outstanding students of the Meridian Technology Center in Stillwater. These students were members of Meridian’s Leadership Class, made up of officers of the school’s many student organizations. As part of this elite group, these students have the opportunity to take part in leadership and teamwork activities, volunteer work, and help with special events on campus. Students also have the opportunity to meet with state and community leaders.
I was among the area legislators who visited with the Leadership Class, and we talked about what we as legislators do here at the Capitol, including writing and passing a balanced budget, as well as introducing and voting on public policy bills. But one of the things I personally wanted to share with them was how important Oklahoma’s CareerTech system is to our state’s education and economic development efforts.
While technology centers certainly continue to provide training and certification in a number of traditional trades, CareerTech’s curriculum has more than kept pace with the times, offering tremendous career opportunities in high-paying fields like medicine, computers, engineering, and so much more. They not only help both young people and adults kickstart great careers, but they also support Oklahoma industries through a variety of programs.
I want to thank all of the students and faculty from Meridian who emailed and visited with us at the Capitol. Your dedication, hard work and leadership is helping us build a better future for all of Oklahoma.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.