By the time the legislative session began on Feb. 1, the Senate had completed bill filing by the Jan. 21 deadline, resulting in 1,035 bills and 26 joint resolutions filed.
In past years, bills were often still being assigned to committees during the first week of the session. Those assignments had already been made when session arrived this year, and we hit the ground running.
Although the bill totals were not so different from past years, I think there’s an added urgency this year. As you may recall, by mid-March, COVID-19 had begun spreading in Oklahoma and the Capitol was shut down for several weeks.
While work continued remotely, votes in committee and by the full chamber were paused. When we returned, the short time remaining in the session was focused on completing the budget and a handful of priority bills. Many of those bills that didn’t receive final votes will be making their way through the Legislature again this year.
One of the last bills we approved in the Senate before last year’s pause in the session was a measure giving public bodies a temporary exemption for the state’s Open Meeting Act to allow these entities, such as local, county and state boards and commissions, to meet virtually. That legislation expired in November, and overwhelmingly, those who participate in these meetings wanted the ability to continue to meet virtually to better safeguard the health of participants during the pandemic.
This past Wednesday, the Senate voted on its first bill of the session. Senate Bill 1031 will reinstate those exemptions, with additional language to promote public participation. The bill would ensure that all materials provided to members of the public body during virtual meetings must be made immediately available on their website. The bill also says that the meeting must take place as stated on the meeting notice.
In other words, if the meeting notice says the meeting will be held virtually, they can’t change to an in-person meeting at the last minute. It also requires any necessary passcodes to access videoconferencing to be included in the public meeting notice. These exemptions will remain in effect until Feb. 15, 2022, or until 30 days after the expiration or termination of the state of emergency declared by the governor, whichever comes first.
Our daily numbers of new COVID cases have been declining, but the virus continues to pose a serious risk to many Oklahomans. SB 1031 will help our city councils, school boards, and many other government bodies continue to conduct business on behalf of the public safely, reducing potential exposures.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol.
