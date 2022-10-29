My wife, Ann, and I never miss OSU’s homecoming celebrations. I think they’re among the very best in the entire nation, and reflect the dedication of the administration, faculty, current students, alumni, and fans.
This year’s homecoming was a spectacular success, but none of us had any idea within just a few days of that celebration, we’d be saying our farewells to one of OSU’s outstanding leaders and supporters, former president and Senator Jim Halligan. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jim’s wife, Ann, and their children and grandchildren.
We’ve known the Halligans for many years. I first met Jim when he was still president of the university and I was doing volunteer work there. I’ve told people my first recollections of Jim were that he was very soft spoken, absolutely professional and extremely competent. After he’d retired from OSU, he decided to continue his public service and ran for the Oklahoma Senate. He asked me to serve as his campaign treasurer, which I accepted without hesitation. It’s a job I’ve only ever done for two people – Jim Halligan and former Congressman Wes Watkins.
I was surprised when Jim announced he wasn’t going to seek a third term in the Senate, and even more surprised when he came to my office to urge me to run for the seat. He continued to be a trusted friend and mentor throughout the six years I’ve represented Senate District 21. He’s proof of the positive difference a single person can make, and his legacy of service has made OSU and our entire state better for it.
Here at the Capitol, work continues ahead of the coming 2023 legislative session. Although the special session concluded in mid-October, we’ve had numerous other meetings and events, including a number of interim studies. Among the studies I’ve attended was one held by the Senate Agriculture and Wildlife Committee on predatory birds like the black vulture. They attack and kill livestock, and newborn calves and their mothers are particularly vulnerable. As the black vulture populations have dramatically increased in the past several decades, so have the losses of livestock to farmers and ranchers. There are limits on how many of these birds can be killed legally as Oklahomans try to protect their animals. These limits need to be raised, but as the study showed, the main roadblocks come at the federal level. Other interim studies include a range of topics in areas like education, transportation, ethics and more.
The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency also recently held a hearing to present their evaluation of five non-appropriated agencies that are in charge of specific professional licenses in Oklahoma, including the Board of Cosmetology and Barbering; the Horse Racing Commission; the Board of Medical Licensure and Regulation; the Board of Nursing; and the Board of Pharmacy. Others will be evaluated in future meetings. While these entities do not receive state tax dollars, they do impact the professionals they license and ultimately the public, so it is important to review these agencies from time to time.
As chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Select Agencies, this is the very area our committee oversees. I appreciate the additional resources of LOFT, and look forward to their upcoming studies as well.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the state Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
