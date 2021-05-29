On Thursday, we concluded our work on the 2021 legislative session. What we’ve been able to achieve this year in terms of investments in core services, like education, public safety, health and transportation, has been quite incredible.
Just a year ago, we were facing a budget shortfall of $1.3 billion. This year we’ve been able to restore resources that were cut in order to balance the budget. We also were able to reduce personal and corporate income taxes, while still holding back $800 million in emergency savings should we be faced with some other emergency or economic downturn in the coming years.
The legislation we approved to address the historic winter storm will ensure Oklahomans won’t see surprise utility bills of thousands of dollars like customers in other states have seen – instead, those increased energy costs will be spread out over a period of years, minimizing utility bill hikes to just a few dollars each month.
We also provided additional funding for Oklahoma’s office of the Attorney General to push back against federal overreach and represent the state in legal challenges associated with the McGirt case.
Despite pandemic delays in getting final census numbers, we were able to use the estimates provided by the U.S. Census Bureau to complete our constitutionally mandated task of redrawing legislative district boundaries to address population changes. Starting in July, we’ll hold a series of town hall and virtual meetings as we collect public input on congressional redistricting. For more information about those meetings and the redistricting process, please go to https://oksenate.gov/redistricting. We will return in special session later this fall to approve the final congressional district maps and make any changes that may be needed to the legislative districts once we have received the final, official census numbers.
Finally, as we approach the Memorial Day weekend, I know many people are focused on the cookouts, camping trips and other events celebrating the beginning of summer. But I would ask everyone, to please remember the reason Memorial Day is a national and state holiday.
Memorial Day is the day we have set aside each year to honor the brave men and women who answered our nation’s call to service and paid the ultimate price. You may not realize this, but per capita, Oklahoma has historically been one of the top states in the nation in terms of citizens stepping up and serving in the military.
In cemeteries throughout our state on Monday, friends, families and veterans organizations will gather to remember our fellow Oklahomans who gave their all in defense of this country and the freedoms we hold so dear. Please say a prayer of thanks for those heroes, and a prayer for those they left behind. God bless our fallen heroes, and God bless our nation.
I thank you for the privilege of being your voice at the State Capitol. If you have any questions or concerns about legislation or other issues at the state level, please feel free to contact my office by calling 405-521-5572, or email Tom.Dugger@oksenate.gov.
