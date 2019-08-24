Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered strong thunderstorms developing late. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.