“Avast, ye lubbers! We got swabbies swarmin’ the port side! Quick now, me hearties, give’em a kiss from old Bess and push’em back to their mamas!”
Okay, so I’m not a good pirate. But if I lived in those times, I’m sure I would have cherished giving, “A kiss from old Bess,” to enemies boarding my ship.
Bess was but one of the fond names for the Blunderbuss, a weapon developed in the 17th Century that proved quite efficient in close-quarter combat.
Wikipedia.org describes the Blunderbuss as a, “ . . . firearm with a short, large-caliber barrel (.69 caliber was common) with a flared muzzle, frequently flared throughout the entire bore, and used with shot and other projectiles of relevant quantity or caliber.”
These “projectiles” could be musket balls, rounded gravel, tacks, or even one large single ball. Imagine swinging across the gunwales of a ship only to look into the cavernous mouth of a, “Bess.”
The name, “Blunderbuss,” comes from the Dutch word, “Donderbus,” which means, “Thunder Pipe,” or “Thunder Gun.” Akin to the modern shotgun, the weapon could be purchased by sailors as early as 1689 in Port Royal, Jamaica.
Folks believed that the flared barrel caused a scattering of the shot, but according to Pirate Fashions.com, the main purpose was for rapid loading. Otherwise, the website says, modern shotguns would still have flared barrels.
A blunderbuss is not that hard to find and surprisingly, is relatively inexpensive as firearms go. Modern versions can be purchased at firearm stores, gun shows and online for about $800. Of course, prices increase dramatically with proof of authenticity and with features such as a “dragon’s head,” on the barrel.
The blunderbuss became a popular weapon in the 1700s, primarily due to its ease of maneuverability in battle. At 30.5 inches in length, with a 15-inch barrel, it was pretty much unmatched in the day, according to Guns.com.
Their website says the guns were manufactured all the way through the 1840s and used by both army and naval forces. Even George Washington figured the blunderbuss would be a good alternative to the carbine used by our Continental Dragoon forces.
Early American colonies used the blunderbuss daily for guarding forts and for combat situations. Its shot-scattering ability even afforded some bird and small game hunting possibilities.
The gun found favor among coachmen of the day and was used almost exclusively for defense beginning about 1744. Blunderbuss clubs can be found in Europe, but ones in the U.S. are usually associated with black powder and muzzle loading organizations.
Of course, it was the romanticizing effect of Hollywood that made the weapon recognizable to the public. To this day, when I see a blunderbuss, I get an urge to hold a large knife in my teeth and board a vessel.
My wife got really miffed when I did that while she was on her floaty in our pond.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.