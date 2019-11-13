I was cleaning my carry gun the other night and took a moment to admire it. It’s a Walther’s PPK/S .380 caliber in stainless steel and it is a looker. Heavy for a small gun, it is quite accurate and easy to shoot.
Then I took out a Marlin .45 Long Colt lever gun to give it a sprucing up and that same feeling came over me. Feeling of what? Sinful pride? Smugness? Something else?
Yes, something else. It took but a glance at my calendar to help me realize what this feeling is: thankfulness. The calendar is turned to November, and Veterans Day is well marked on the 11th day.
OK, I’m thankful, but to whom and why? Of course I’m thankful to the Lord that I have been able to afford a few quality firearms. I’m thankful that I have a wife who supports my affinity for firearms and shooting.
And I’m quite thankful that my country has a Constitution that makes my gun ownership not a privilege, but a right. A right just like choosing what church I will attend or where I decide to live.
Then my eyes settled on that date: November 11. Veterans Day.
I began to contemplate a certain fact and that is, yes, I have these rights, but who keeps them from being taken away from me?
In WWI a young farm boy lay dying on Flanders Field. Perhaps his last thoughts were of mother and home, of a life he would not be living. He surely wasn’t thinking that he was giving his life so you and I could have our rights. But he was.
In WWII, 19-year old Audie L. Murphy mounted a burning tank destroyer and faced a horde of advancing German soldiers and tanks. Fighting with the fierce tenacity of a Texan with his back to the wall, Murphy routed the enemy.
He said later he wasn’t thinking, just doing what was in front of him. No, he wasn’t concerned with my right to own and operate a few pleasant firearms in my leisure, but that was a direct result of his actions.
And for every Audie Murphy, there were thousands like him who went unknown or died in terrible battles that established American freedom. The scenes have been repeated far too often in Korea, Vietnam, and in the burning deserts of Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq.
Young men and women today are not drafted. They volunteer and give of themselves in front lines or in service at home through National Guard activities.
There. I succeeded in identifying the feeling that came over me. Thankfulness. Thank you, veterans, past and present. Thank you to those now living their last days still with terrible recollections of hellish scenes of war.
Thank you to the moms and dads who leave their loved ones and labor at keeping our country safe and our rights intact.
Thank you that I can choose to legally carry a loaded firearm in society to protect myself and others if needed.
Thank you.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
