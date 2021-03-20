I thought my son might be a few grains short of powder recently when he announced he was going to buy an air rifle.
An air rifle?! Really?
Because he is an avid feral hog hunter, and my son, I liked the idea of him having plenty of firepower when near beasts bearing three-inch tusks.
But the weapon he is acquiring is one of a group of relatively new arms classified as “big bore” air rifles. These are not your Red Ryder BB guns.
His choice for a hunting air rifle is the Umarex Hammer. Built entirely in the USA, this equipment delivers an amazing 700 foot-pounds of knockdown power. It can take big game at 100 yards with a .51-caliber, 50-grain “pill” as they are called.
Are they effective? Well, professional airgun hunters have already harvested such critters as the American bison and even African Cape Buffalo! Not me. I want a Sherman tank for a Cape Buffalo.
The carbon fiber air reservoir doubles as a stock and holds CO2 up to 4,500 psi. The rifle holds two “pellets” in event of a need for a second shot.
The air gun is certainly not new in American weaponry. None other than William Meriwether Lewis carried a very effective air rifle when he and Clark explored America.
Lewis’ rifle was known as a, “Girandoni air rifle.” They were used by the wealthy for hunting large game as far back as 1580. One from that era still resides in the Livrustkammeran Museum in Stockholm, Sweden.
Records indicate that Lewis’ rifle killed neither man nor beast on his trip, but just demonstrating it was quite effective in persuading potentially hostile Native American tribes to be gracious hosts to the strange travelers.
Some other modern airguns to consider:
AIR FORCE TEXAN 50CF—A hit with hunters, the company introduced variations that include shrouded barrels to reduce sound and better air tanks that can be retrofitted to any of the earlier model Texans. About $1300.
HATSAN PILEDRIVER—Its .51 caliber pellet is delivered at 850 fps in excess of 800 foot-pounds of energy. Such force requires a lot of pressure, thus it sports an air tank filled to 4,300 psi. Are such pressures dangerous to handle? Ask any paintball enthusiast. They’ve been handling them for years. About $1,200.
EVANIX USA REX is more like an AR-style pistol firing a .45-caliber pellet. Operated at 3,500 psi, the Rex can deliver five full powered shots. About $700.
FX DREAMLINE CLASSIC—Looking more like a regular rifle, the Dreamline delivers 13 .30-caliber shots and has interchanging barrels. $1,100.
GAMO BIG BORE TC-45—Features an integrated modulator to keep things quieter, but it’s heavy, weighing about 12 pounds. $1,000.
EVANIX AIR SPEED—A pre-charged semi-auto air rifle, it will deliver .30 caliber pellets as fast as the trigger is pulled. It features a seven-shot rotary magazine. Cost is $1,100.
SENECA DOUBLE BARREL PCP SHOTGUN—That’s right, an air shotgun! It can deliver #6 or #8 shot at 1,130 fps. Consider that regular 12-gauge shot moves about 1,200 fps. About $900.
So, do I want to run out and buy an air rifle? I don’t know – that’s still up in the air.
