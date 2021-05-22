My front yard looks as if a herd of Wildebeest just stampeded across it, being chased by elephants wearing spiked heels.
A sounder of feral hogs would have to herniate themselves to cause the damage my lawn has from one lousy armadillo! Dasypodidae, or the common nine-banded armadillo so fond of Oklahoma lawn insects, is a prolific breeder.
They gift us with two litters a year, consisting of four identical pups. In a month’s time, the young are ready to go out and ruin lawns. In a year, they are ready to produce more lawn ruiners.
Simple solution: poison the grub worms they feed on. Can’t. Every inch of my lawn slopes to the pond, and the poison kills fish. Trap them. Okay, when I finally found one stupid enough to get in my live trap, it simply tore it to pieces.
Fortunately, I live in the country, so I can just shoot them. Right. No easier target in the animal kingdom. They are rounded and just about the size of a standard bulls eye paper target.
But they have a knack for being out on the lawn only during that thirty or so minutes that you lapse into exhaustion waiting for them to emerge. In that length of time, they can turn a lawn upside down, without the common decency to refill even one of the hundreds of three to four-inch holes they dig.
Still, firearms seem to be the only recourse I have, so I’m going to shoot this little monster this very night. What to use?
Ah, the Marlin lever action .22. I have killed a “dillo” or two over the years with it, but it has regular iron sights and a good flashlight is imperative. Despite all preparation, my flashlights seem to be anything but, “good.”
Ok. .30 caliber. No, it has a peep sight and even brighter light is required for my aging eyes to pick up the front bead. No amount of neon fingernail polish has succeeded in making that front sight stand out.
Forty-five lever gun. Buckhorn rear sight with a hooded front sight. Again, enough light to land a C-130 on a carrier deck is mandatory. Plus, like the .30 caliber, it is loud enough at three in the morning to stand neighbors upright in blind panic.
That leaves shotguns. The twelve gauge is the upstairs protection and weighs a ton. The .410 does a real good job if you get close enough. So my son bought me a single shot .16 gauge just for dispatching armadillos. It doesn’t weigh much, but it is a block long. It would make a great lodge pole for a teepee.
Trouble is, I haven’t shot one yet with the blunderbuss, and thus haven’t fully decided on the right ammo. Birdshot is out of the question unless one is six feet away, because armadillos sport their own armor.
So, I’m stealthily watching my yard through the front window, lodge pole in hand, and it loaded with no. 4 shot. That will do the trick ... if I can just stay awake.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
