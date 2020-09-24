“Armadillos are hard to kill,” I said. Fellow shooters at my café’s coffee corner rebuked my statement and I was hooted into red-faced admission of my shooting shortcomings.
“My 6-year-old grandson killed one with my old Springfield bolt action.”
“My wife picks ’em off in the back yard with her snubbie .38.”
“All you need is a bumper going about 10 miles an hour.”
All those anecdotes are undoubtedly true. I also have dispatched armadillos with one shot from a pistol, rifle and shotgun.
But guess what? The ravaging of my lawn continues unabated. Many is the armadillo I have hit, thinking it dead, only to have it gain its stubby legs and make it to shelter in the woods.
Then there’s the flopping, jumping, gyrating leaps the creature makes when shot. But approach it to make sure it isn’t suffering, and off it goes, either to recover and destroy more yard, or to stink up the nearby woods for days.
Of the 20 or so armadillo species, only the nine-banded armadillo (Dasypus novemcinctus), has made it into North America. Thank God. I say that because a giant species in South America can weigh up to 70 pounds. Conversely, the Pink Fairy armadillo does well to weigh a pound.
But here they average about 15-20 pounds as adults and generally make easy targets for even a fair shooter to hit. But yet, they can be hard to kill. They are peaceful enough neighbors until you view a lawn ravaged by their digging.
The name Armadillo means, “Little armored one,” in Spanish. Our species live up to 10 years and produce a litter of four identical young with each birthing.
Their digging has been known to damage underground electrical wires and pipes, as well as damaging foundations and driveways by their burrowing. On top of these unwelcome habits, little Dasypus novemcinctus also is known to carry the bacterium for leprosy!
Back to eliminating them. Shotguns with No. 4 shells do a good job and they seldom reincarnate from being hit with them. Even the diminutive .17 caliber does a good job on them if hit properly.
My personal preference is my lever action Marlin .22, because it doesn’t seem to panic my neighbors at four in the morning. Still, I insist armadillos can be hard to kill because they keep coming back.
Like flies, kill one and three come to its funeral.
When they run off after being hit, one doesn’t know if you are rid of it or not. You assume they will die from their injuries, but, well, they keep coming.
I hit one about 3 a.m. once and it waited until I approached. Then it gained its feet, leaped three or feet in the air, and took off into the dark. A loud splash told me it located my pond.
The “quick kill” area to aim for on an armadillo is about where the front shoulder is located. The head is small in relation to the body, and just about invisible in low light conditions.
Well, OK. Perhaps they are not that hard to kill – compared to a Cape Buffalo!
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.