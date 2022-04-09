It’s not often I find myself agreeing with any type of gun control measure, but the concern expressed about “Ghost Guns” has a degree of validity.
Ghost guns are firearms built from unmarked – and thus untraceable – parts. According to a Newsweek magazine article, said parts are available to anyone and can be assembled into a deadly assault rifle easier than Tinker Toys.
Then, of course, they pour into every nook and cranny of our society so robbers and murderers can have them readily to hand. Facts are that yes, these guns have turned up at crime scenes, one even in a high school shooting in Arizona.
Never mind that the bulk of guns used in crimes nationally have been pistols acquired by theft or illegal sales performed without background checks. By definition, a ghost gun is any firearm not sporting serial numbers or other identifying marks.
Since many guns manufactured prior to the 1960’s had no serial numbers, it could well be that grandpa’s old shotgun is a ghost gun.
The problem is that, as usual, gun grabbers care not a fig for actually stopping and punishing criminal elements, but would rather go after the law-abiding citizen. That’s where our plucky Vietnam war hero, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) comes to the fore.
He has sponsored S.1558, also known as the, “Untraceable Firearms Act of 2021.” If passed, the bill, long and constipating to read, would amend Chapter 44 of Title 18 of the U.S. Code to, “ensure that all firearms are traceable.”
Now that part, I do understand. If law enforcement finds a firearm at a murder scene, I am fully behind being able to trace it back to an evildoer. But assuming they were legal, if you had half a million law-abiding ghost gun owners, how many of them are going to commit crimes with these weapons? I mean, they are law-abiding, right?
Of course, S.1558 has no estimate of implementation strategies or costs to the taxpayers as yet. Would it be effective?
Here are a few gun owner thoughts on the subject:
Steve: Gun control is dead. 3D printing has made any attempt to control firearms impossible. The guns are downloadable. The files are in the public domain.
Will: Of 10,000 ghost guns allegedly recovered in 2019, how many were from build kits and how many were stolen with the serial numbers ground off?
Steve: 3D printing is the past. CNC milling is the future.
In short, you could just buy metal and create your own firearm. I have a friend who makes high end sporting rifles in just such a manner for a living. His are not ghost guns because he is a licensed manufacturer and endows every firearm with traceable marks.
He has been doing this all his life, as did his family before him. He doesn’t need a senator of dubious reputation to tell him how to be law-abiding. He, like millions of other American gun owners, is already law-abiding.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
