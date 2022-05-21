London gun maker Lewis Barbar is credited with making flintlock pistols that are the earliest version of our modern bird head pistol grip. Barbar, active in the 1700’s, made pocket pistols with a grip swept a bit forward at the bottom and possessing a “knob” of sorts.
Lacking art or photos for this piece, you can get the idea by thinking, “Pirate pistol.” From that came the early bird head grips, which are swept forward at the butt and taper down to a point so that an upside down “bird head” is configured.
Walking canes and umbrella handles may well have played a part, but the main driving force behind the bird head’s creation is the way it can be carried in a holster and be nearly invisible.
In addition, for anyone without large ham hands, the bird head offers an easy and smooth grip for controlling aim and recoil. Plus, it just gives a firearm a pleasant look.
Leave it to the intrepid Sam Colt to come out with the first bird head derringers in the 1860’s. Model 1 was more of a forward turned round ended contraption, but his Model 3 derringer definitely was a bird head beauty.
According to thefirearmblog.com, the first revolvers with a bird head grip came from Colt about 1871. He produced an open top and a New Line revolver in .22 caliber, following that with a .41 “house pistol.” By 1877, the Colt company was producing double action pistols with bird head grips.
These small guns were quite popular across the west, with card sharks and “gentlemen” of many types packing them. Lawmen often used a Colt bird head as a back up firearm. No less than John Wesley Hardin and Billy the Kid were believed to have carried a bird head.
Several modern firearm companies now offer a retro bird head, such as the Uberti Cimarron model 1873. These are attractive firearms, and owners testify to their shootability at the range.
A small pistol with bird head grips can snuggle down into a shoulder holster, belt, waistline or fanny pack and be easily concealed. They may not have the rugged look of the Colt SAA .45, but they are serious self-defense weapons.
The Ruger company makes several styles of bird head grips and they are works of art. Several bloggers compared them to Colt’s Thunderer model, which are great firearms and great looking.
My hands are average in size and these grips feel comfortable to me. There is a stigma, I will admit, that a so-called “western” gun should look western. But who says they are western? Same goes with the Bisley grip, which originated in London.
Both types of firearm became popular in the American west because self-defense was imperative at many places and at differing times. For instance, veterans of the Civil War (both sides of it) had seen action and were looking to start new lives in unsettled lands.
Guns in open holsters were common, as were waist guns. But it was the little bird head handle that got past many a wary eye.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
