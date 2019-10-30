Give some thought to what you buy.
I have a Ruger .327 Federal Magnum revolver. It is a stainless steel, rosewood gripped, heavy made piece of knockout shooting machine!
You read that caliber correctly – .327 Federal Magnum, not .357. Oh, anybody can go out and purchase a .357 Magnum. They are available everywhere, made by most companies that drill holes in steel.
The .357 Magnum is the stuff of legend. Dick Tracy introduced it to the shooting public when he noted that the load could put a slug through the motor block of an automobile engine (depending on where you hit it, Mr. Tracy.).
Very powerful and dependable, the .357 Magnum also allows the firing of regular .38 caliber rounds, meaning cheaper target practice.
My son loaded his with first a .357 round, then a .38, then another .357, and so on. It made our shooting session fun! BLAM! Went the magnum round, then Bang! Went the .38, and BLAM!, Bang!, BLAM!, Bang!, etcetera. Fun.
But no, I had to fall for the Ruger .327 Federal Magnum. A .32 on steroids. It comes screaming out of the muzzle at almost 1,600 feet per second, nearly rifle speed. BLAM! It speaks with the authority of a .357 magnum round and causes similar destruction downrange.
Fill a one-gallon milk jug to the brim with water and hit it with the .327 and pieces go everywhere. Several times the shoulders and neck, cap and all, went 15 feet in the air!
A friend who happens to be a good shot, wanted to use my .327 on his expensive steel targets. “I don’t know,” I warned. “Those slugs are really moving. They might damage your targets.”
He poo-pooed that suggestion and hit his quarter-inch thick plate targets with the .327 rounds. We were amazed. The .327’s left a mark with deep indentations, some almost penetrating. His target wasn’t really ruined, but the projectiles hadn’t done him any favors either.
The .327 Federal Magnum can shoot .32’s, 32-20’s and another round or two, but I feel it is best to stick with known parameters and simply shoot the factory designed rounds. This where the trouble begins.
“Got any .327 Federal Magnums?” you ask the friendly neighborhood ammunition provider. He or she look at you as if you truly are a beginner and hand you a box of .357 magnums.
“No, I need .327’s, please.” “Sir, there isn’t any such cartridge. You mean .357 magnums, I’m sure.”
This stimulates the need-to-hit gland, but you hold it and turn on the need-to-educate gland, which stimulates a 10-minute explanation usually ending with, “Why didn’t you just buy a .357 magnum?”
Good question.
I don’t know. It was pretty. It was different. And after all, for a king’s ransom, I can buy shells at this one place in Oklahoma City. That’s why I started reloading my own.
However, there was one more selling point on that Ruger .327 Federal Magnum: When the bad guys count to six and step out into the open, you have two more rounds. It is an eight-shot revolver!
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
