Let’s see now – I’ve painted the toolbox, the garage, the house, the driveway and the neighbor’s cat. I’ve helped shampoo the rugs, the chairs, the couch, the dog and the neighbor’s cat.
I’ve read Tolstoy’s complete works, my own lengthy autobiography and every pamphlet that comes in the mail. I’ve learned three new languages and written one.
But coronavirus is still hanging around and I’m still cloistered with just the wife out in the country. We’re relatively compatible, but I’ve recently hidden all the knives.
Now what?
I could clean my guns. Perish the thought. That takes time and concentration. Oh well, the Ruger revolver hasn’t been cleaned in two years. Of course, it hasn’t been fired in two years! Ok, that’ll just make it easier to clean.
It’s easy anyway. Just slip out the cylinder pin, get the cobwebs out of the cleaning kit and wet down a patch with bore cleaner. Follow that with a dry one followed by a very light touch of good gun oil, reassemble and you’re done.
The carry gun, a .380 Walthers semiautomatic pistol, is a bit more challenging. Take out the magazine, rack out the round on standby, and remove the slide. This is accomplished by holding the grip with both feet; pulling the slide back until you or it screams, “uncle,” then carefully setting it aside.
A handful of Q-Tips and a pint of bore cleaner later and the complicated mess is somewhat clean. Now all that’s needed is to reassemble everything properly. That should take up the best part of the coronavirus shut in.
Shotguns are easy. They are made to break down quickly, so hunters and competitive shooters can spend more time shooting and less time cleaning. Bigger bore patches, more bore cleaner, go lightly on the oil.
Now comes the challenge: my brand new M1 .30 caliber sweetheart from Fulton Armory. Nothing hard about the bore; it’s barely longer than Ned Buntline’s pistol.
It comes apart easy as well, only slightly more difficult than a shotgun. The bolt is accessible from above and below and the trigger unit is perched on top so you can see everything.
But I wanted the bolt and trigger unit out because I hadn’t seen it before. The M1 was developed early in WWII and was designed to operate in mud, ice, sand and other difficult situations.
So I disassembled everything I could. A professional safecracker could get the bolt removed within two or three hours. Took me a bit longer. The cocking mechanism is similarly mysterious.
But here’s a bit of serious advice: Do not EVER remove the trigger spring from an M1 rifle! Oh, removing it is easy enough, but putting it back requires four trained engineers and a weightlifter.
After numerous times of the trigger spring and the insidious bolt that rides within it shooting across the room, I clamped everything down. Only took four tries, skinned fingers and shameful language. After that, things went fairly easy. Had it reassembled and working within a week – with my wife’s help, of course.
But at least some of my cloister time was spent productively, my wife and I are still speaking, and with God’s blessing, this nation will struggle past this trial just as it has so many others.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
