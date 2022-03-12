The United States Concealed Carry Association is an organization that basically provides “insurance” of sorts to firearm owners. There are counterparts, such as U.S. Texas Law Shield and a few more. They also provide opportunities for training and educational components.
But their main function is to provide legal and financial aid in the event you have to use your Second Amendment right to protect yourself or others from imminent bodily harm or death. Look them up online to learn more.
However, in the event you should find yourself in an uncomfortable situation while carrying, USCCA does offer some free advice. Six points follow that one should give real attention:
1) Never drink alcohol – any amount – while carrying. OK, you only had a beer with your buddies when this guy attacked your company picnic, etc, etc. You had to shoot to protect yourself. His attorneys – or a gun hating District Attorney – could have a field day with your minimal alcohol consumption.
2) Keep your emotions under control. If you feel tempers are going to escalate, try and back away before things get too heated.
3) Never brandish your weapon. “Okay, fella. You’re a big athlete and I’m old and handicapped, but look, I’m carrying a gun!” That is a misdemeanor and in addition, it can prepare a criminal in figuring out how to attack. Don’t pull that weapon unless you are prepared to use it. It is not a warning device.
4) Learn the rules of deadly force. If a perpetrator does see your weapon and flees, even if he has your valuables, you best not shoot. Let law enforcement find the bad guy. Oklahoma has a “Stand Your Ground” law, but that only means you do not have to yield yourself to threat or actual harm. If you find a person ransacking your auto, you back away and let officers handle the situation. Trying to “hold them until the cops come” can possibly get you arrested or even killed.
5) This one is hard to do and somewhat hard to understand: Do not talk to the police about what happened that caused you to use your weapon. Huh? Of course they will ask you, that is their job.
You can say, “They went thataway in a black pickup, tag number, etc.” But as to what you did, be very polite and inform them that you will answer all their questions after you have spoken with your attorney.
The USCCA says that while the police ARE the good guys, every word you speak goes down in their report, which is dutifully turned over to the District Attorney. How you mis-phrased something or other may cost a lot of money and time down the road to explain.
6) Have a plan. In the event you have to use your firearm, do you have a number – possibly with your concealed carry card – that connects you to a trained firearm attorney? Shaken and excited, will you know what to say or what not to say to a sympathetic, well-meaning police officer?
Of course, USCCA and other such entities want you to be a “member” of their legal protection web. But if you are not, their basic advice is still useful.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
