Give Hollywood a subject, absolutely any subject, and it will find a way to wildly misinterpret associated facts in order to tell a story. And our nation’s so-called “news” organizations aren’t any better.
What has my knickers in a wad is that gun grabbers have found a new approach to cause grief to gun owners in America. The latest development is trying to ban so-called “silencers” from being sold to law-abiding citizens.
“Silencer” is a misnomer; “suppressor” being the more accurate term. Right off, many people, Second Amendment supporters included, will react with the knee-jerk response, “Well, no law-abiding shooter needs a silencer!”
Don’t they? I am but one of many shooters that has lost some hearing due to a close encounter with a loud firearm report. My bad. I knew better, but still it happened, and it is permanent.
A suppressor would have spared me from about a thirty percent loss of hearing in my left ear, as well as having to live with tinnitus the rest of my days. Ear protection also would have served well, but I was young and “bullet proof” back then.
We get the idea that a silencer truly silences from innumerable movies such as, “Where Eagles Dare,” in which Clint Eastwood dispatches enemy soldiers at point-blank range with only a, “pfft,” noise.
About every other police drama on TV employs this lie, with high-powered, telescoped, sniper rifles taking out victims with a sound only a bit louder than an earthworm passing gas.
But the devices do suppress a firearm’s report, as well as reducing recoil, enabling shooters to be more accurate.
Accuracy is one of five reasons for using a suppressor as put forth by Jeremiah Knup in a www.americanrifleman.org posting:
1) Hearing protection – Suppressors are on a par with earmuffs and other types of hearing devices to protect shooters from auditory damage.
2) Get along with neighbors better – If you live in the country, as I do, or if you are taking advantage of a landowner’s good graces, not scaring animals and people is appreciated.
3) Reduces recoil – The added weight and balance on the end of a firearm helps reduce kick, especially with large caliber weapons and shotguns.
4) Increases accuracy – With a curtailment of recoil comes smoother repeat shots. The anticipation of a loud report can also affect the accuracy of subsequent shots, especially to less experienced shooters.
5) Improves the hunting experience – simply reducing the “footprint” a hunter leaves on the landscape is beneficial to animals and people.
There are other reasons to endorse the use of a firearm suppressor. Personally, I have never used one, but I have heard them in use. Do I want one? No, not badly enough to go through the hoopla required to legally obtain and use one. More than forty states now allow their use, by the way.
But my lesson many years ago causes me to urge: Always use ear protection when shooting.
Send Fred Causley questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
