A nice lady recently emailed me concerning my gun columns and concerning guns in our society in general.
She was not a fan.
In her opinion, too many people with firearms is a major cause of shooting deaths in our country.
I was impressed that she even reads my column and that she took the time to email me her thoughts. I went to the trouble of trying to explain the usual: That law-abiding citizens don’t use their guns to shoot others unless threatened.
That most shootings are committed with pistols, not, “assault rifles.” I duly pointed out that an AR-15 is but a semi-automatic rifle that works just like the one, “grandpa took to the woods, firing only one bullet per trigger pull.”
All that got me was a pointed response that her grandfather never, “Went to the woods with an automatic rifle.” No ma’am, he didn’t, and if he had he could have been arrested because that is illegal.
Back to the point: Do we have too many guns in America? The following is food for thought:
During WW II, the Japanese decided not to invade America because they knew most Americans were ARMED! No less than Admiral Yamamoto, architect and director of the attack on Pearl Harbor, spent time in America. His quote: “We can never invade mainland America. There would be a rifle behind every blade of grass.” Checkable fact.
In 1929, the Soviet Union established gun control. From 1929 to 1953, about 20 million dissidents, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated.
In 1911, Turkey established gun control. From 1915 to 1917, 1.5 million Armenians, unable to defend themselves, were rounded up and exterminated.
Germany established gun control in 1938. From 1939 to 1945, a total of 13 million Jews and others who were unable to defend themselves were rounded up and exterminated.
China established gun control in 1935. From 1948 to 1952, 20 million political dissidents were rounded up and exterminated.
Guatemala established gun control in 1964. From 1964 to 1981, 100,000 Mayan Indians were rounded up and exterminated.
Uganda established gun control in 1970. From 1971 to 1979, 300,000 Christians were rounded up and exterminated.
Cambodia established gun control in 1956. From 1975 to 1977, one million educated people were rounded up and exterminated.
Fifty-six million defenseless people were rounded up and exterminated in the 20th century because of gun control.
More facts: You won’t see this data on the US evening news or hear most politicians disseminating this information – they fear it would cost them votes.
Guns in the hands of honest citizens save lives and property.
Gun-control laws adversely affect only law-abiding citizens.
With guns, we are “citizens.” Without them, we are “subjects.”
Hunters in the USA constitute the largest standing armed force in the world!
For those of you who despise the NRA, let’s say a full half of what they try to tell you is a lie. That means half is not, and that is twice the truth you get from the liberal left. If you value your freedom, please, go to the history books and check for yourself. Then spread your findings as conscience allows.
Fred Causley is a former OSU Agriculture Communications employee and a longtime Stillwater resident and NRA member. Send him questions or feedback to papacausley@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.