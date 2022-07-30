I had to stop by the Payne County Court Clerk’s office recently, so naturally, I had to lock my sidearm in my truck in the parking lot. But I felt safe, because not only is there one of those idiotic icons of a pistol with a circle and slash on it, but they have two! One for each door.
You see, society today wants to ensure that a crazed shooter knows that no guns belong beyond those doors, therefore, no one is likely to be there to prevent him (or her) from going in and committing all sorts of mayhem.
Oh well, I made it in, conducted my business, and escaped back to my pickup and to the sole chance – my pistol – I have of stopping a shooter from shooting me. Ahh, I’m still alive. (Exhale. Inhale.)
Oh, I’ve got to go to the Post Office to mail a package. Wait, what is that on the front door? More insanity. No guns allowed here, big ol’ icon on that door as well. Didn’t we learn anything from the horrible disaster in Edmond some years ago?
Lock the self-defense opportunity back in the pickup, hurry in, get the business done, and return to feeling at least a degree more of safety – my Constitutional right to return fire.
But I’m just paranoid, right? Okay, calm down. Time to go have some blood drawn per my doctor’s request. At least he wants to see that I am safe. Park, walk to the clinic door. Try not to say a bad word, turn around and go lock the pistol in the truck.
You got it. A big no gun icon that would scare away the hardiest of crazed shooters, even if they are sore because someone in this place made them don a mask.
Oh well, society is just trying to keep me and all who go in such places safe from us law-abiding gun owners.
Oops. Need to get to UPS for a package before they close. Rush to the door. You guessed it – no good guys with a gun allowed here either. Seems I remember a UPS office all shot up somewhere a couple of years ago. The news coverage showed their front door – with bullet holes in the “no gun” icon.
Matter of fact, if memory serves, there have been only a couple of mass shootings in the past thirty years that were NOT in a so-called “gun free zone.” A young man ignored the gun free hiatus in a mall in Indiana recently.
He and his girlfriend walked into a situation inside that mall wherein a shooter with several guns cut loose. In less than twenty seconds the shooter was down and the young gun icon violator was a hero.
Can’t say for sure, but if there were not “no gun” icons on the door of that mall, perhaps three people would be continuing their right to life. We don’t know that, nor do we know how many more would be dead without the young man, his gun, and his training.
